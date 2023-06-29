CORNISH Pirates will kick off their 2023-24 RFU Championship season with a home game against London Scottish.
The league competition will be played over 22 rounds, beginning over the weekend of October 20-22, with the final round scheduled for the weekend of May 24-26.
A two-leg play-off for promotion to the Premiership will then take place on the weekends of May 31-June 2 and June 7-9 between the top placed team in the Championship (provided it meets the minimum standards criteria) and the last placed team in the Premiership.
The league will consist of 12 teams in the upcoming season after Cambridge secured promotion to the Championship for topping National One.
The 2022-23 season league winners Jersey Reds kick off their first match at home to Coventry and newcomers Cambridge take on Ampthill away in their first-round game.
Ealing Trailfinders who finished second in the league last season, play Bedford at Goldington Road, while elsewhere in the competition, Doncaster Knights face Hartpury at home, and Caldy play Nottingham at Paton Field.
The pool stages of the Premiership Cup, in which Championship sides will play this season, will kick off the season starting on the weekend of September 8-10, with the semi-finals held between February 16-18 and the final over the weekend of March 15-17. The fixture details for the Cup will be announced soon.
RFU director of performance rugby Conor O’Shea said: “The 2022-23 season finale went down to the wire with only two points ultimately separating the top two teams in the table, showcasing the drama of the Championship, and we can expect more of the same in the upcoming season.
“We’re really pleased to welcome Cambridge, who had a fantastic season in National One, and will be a great addition to the Championship.”
Championship committee chairman Simon Halliday said: “This is a hugely important year for all Championship clubs, and I wish each of them the very best for the coming season.
“I would particularly like to welcome Cambridge who achieved a wonderful promotion and I know that they will add greatly to the league, as did Caldy last year.
“As the incoming chairman I look forward to helping build on the work already done as the English game looks towards the future and a sustainable recovery.”