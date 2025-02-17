CORNISH Pirates rounded off their Premiership Rugby Cup campaign on Saturday with a resounding 43-7 victory over Championship rivals Hartpury at the Mennaye Field.
Although neither side could join Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester in going through from Group E and Pirates were assured of finishing last, there were plenty of first choice starters missing for both, it gave an opportunity for fringe players to impress.
After less than two minutes the Pirates won a line-out and although their driving maul was stopped midway inside the 22 to the left of the posts, they quickly recycled the ball out to the right where full-back Iwan Price-Thomas exploited a gap to dive over to the right of the uprights after taking a pass from Charlie McCaig. Bruce Houston added the easy kick for 7-0.
Hartpury were looking disjointed and three minutes later the lead was doubled.
Home man-of-the-match Matt Cannon made a fine run before being tackled into the 22.
Again they went right and although Price-Thomas was tackled just short, scrum-half Cam Jones was on hand to dot the ball down. Houston added a fine kick from just inside the touchline.
The visitors had their first opportunity on ten minutes had their first opportunity as fly-half Nathan Chamberlain sent out a kick to the right wing where a stretching Brad Denty could only parry it into touch.
On the quarter-hour mark the Pirates grabbed a third try.
Chamberlain’s clearing kick after he was forced back to defend was charged down, and a pop pass found onrushing hooker Sol Moody who did the rest from close range. Houston’s kick curled wide (19-0).
On 19 minutes Houston’s 45-metre penalty attempt was short, but two minutes later he slotted a simple kick from in front of the posts to extend the lead to 22-0.
On 26 minutes the Pirates had their bonus point try as winger Will Trewin sent a kick down the left wing from just inside the Hartpury half before racing down the flank to collect himself and dive over. The difficult conversion was added for 29-0.
Hartpury got themselves into a decent position four minutes before the break with a line-out on the home 22, but they soon lost it and the ball was cleared to halfway.
The visitors’ twice saw line-outs judged as not straight by referee Sara Cox as they ended the half staring down the barrel.
The Pirates made two changes at the break as they replaced props Oisin Michel and James French with Billy Young and Ollie Andrews, while Hartpury sent out the same 15.
Within two minutes the home side went further in front as Moody grabbed his second, finishing off a driving maul.
Hartpury made four subs on 47 minutes and five minutes later they got their first try as a driving maul ended with hooker Ethan Hunt crashing over from close range. Chamberlain added the extras.
Both teams continued to make changes with debutants Louie Sinclair (fly-half) and Sam Cantwell (hooker) amongst those introduced for the hosts, who scored for a sixth and final time seven minutes from the end.
Winger Will Trewin sent through a delightful grubber kick that McCaig dotted down before knocking over the kick himself.
Pirates now have a long break before returning to Championship action on March 22.
CORNISH PIRATES: Iwan Price-Thomas, Arthur Relton, Matt McNab, Charlie McCaig, Will Trewin, Bruce Houston (Louie Sinclair 58), Cam Jones (Will Rigelsford 58); Oisin Michel (Billy Young 40), Sol Moody (Sam Cantwell 61), James French (Ollie Andrews 40), Alfie Bell, Josh King (Milo Hallam 61), Matt Cannon, Barnaby Elderkin, Chris Mills. Replacements not used: Alex Everett, Dan Hiscocks.
Cornish Pirates’ man of the match: Matt Cannon.