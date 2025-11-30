To their credit Richmond responded to show that they too were up for the contest, with skipper Schwarz getting his backline moving, and centre Ronnie Du Randt abrasive with ball in hand. Earning a penalty award, the inevitable catch and drive opportunity arose after the ball had been kicked to the Newlyn gate corner, and it was hooker Hocking who had dotted down on 14 minutes. Centre Callum Grieve added the extras.