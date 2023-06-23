CORNISH Pirates have appointed Atis Amaglo as their new strength and conditioning coach, writes Phil Westren.
Aged 29, and raised in Cornwall, Atis has a BSc Honours degree in Sport Conditioning and Rehabilitation from Cardiff Metropolitan University, as well as a Post Graduate Certificate in Education (PGCE).
He has worked with Exeter Chiefs Rugby Academy, Truro College, and King’s Bruton boarding and day school in Somerset, besides most recently running his own business, Cornwall Athletic Development.
Atis has also been described as someone who possesses a calm and professional attitude, and is a fantastic coach and mentor, whilst having a strong passion for Cornish rugby.
Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle, said: “Previously aware of Atis when he used to visit when at Truro College and with the Chiefs Academy, we are fortunate to have such a great personality on board.
“James Owen, our former S&C coach, left a great foundation for Atis, and the handover has been a good one. Also knowing his quality and the experience he has got, we are looking forward to working with him.”
Cattle added: “Besides Atis, we also have another respected individual in Tom Rawlings, a S&C coach at the Chiefs, who I have worked with in the past when I coached in the DPP (Development Player Programme) with Exeter.
“A well-known Cornishman, who played for Cornwall and has also coached at Truro College, Tom will be present with us two days a week, including to oversee the physical development of the Chiefs boys in our squad.”