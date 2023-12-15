CORNISH Pirates travel to Ealing Trailfinders tomorrow in Round Seven of the Championship for their final away game of 2023.
It is a first versus fourth clash which kicks off at Vallis Way at 3pm.
Following the recent announcement of his return to the Pirates’ fold, Robin Wedlake is selected on the wing, and a fit-again Ioan Evans is named to partner Joe Elderkin in the centre.
In the pack, prop Jacob Morris, who has previously made four league appearances off the bench, will be making his first start for the club, and there is a return to the starting line-up for back rower Will Gibson, who is set to make his 50th appearance.
He will wear the openside flanker shirt, with skipper John Stevens moving to number 8. Also named on the bench is prop Billy Young, who will be keen to feature for what would be his first game since joining the club in November.
Now aged 24, Young is a former Saracens Academy member who has played for Canterbury, besides featuring for Kent in their 2022/23 County Championship-winning campaign.
Ahead of the 2023/24 season he had an opportunity to join Jersey Reds and was expecting to play against the Cornish Pirates in a scheduled Premiership Rugby Cup game at the Mennaye Field in September, only for that chance to be thwarted by the Jersey club’s sudden demise.
Pirates’ coach Louie Tonkin commented: "Firstly, noting that the Trailfinders lost 19-17 against London Scottish last time out, we are not sure whether that is good or bad news. What we do positively know though, is that it is going to be a challenge for us this weekend, as they are a very good team, and especially so when playing on their fast 4G surface.
“Looking back to our last outing, we, of course, also lost narrowly against Doncaster, which was disappointing, so we will also be looking to react to bounce back and travel to give of our best.
“It is a little disappointing that certain loan players from Ealing are not available to feature for us this weekend, because they have been fantastic and have helped build continuity. However, it is what it is, and we have a good squad with guys coming in who are ready to go and do a job for us.”
Ealing have made nine changes from the side that were beaten by London Scottish at the Richmond Athletic Ground last time out.
Kyle Whyte and Matt Cornish come into the front row to join Biyi Alo who keeps his place at tight-head prop.
Lock Bobby De Wee returns to the starting XV alongside captain Barney Maddison.
Jordy Reid returns to the back row after an injury lay-off, joining Richard Hardwick and Rayn Smid.
The half-backs are Lloyd Williams and Dan Lancaster, who makes his first appearance of the season.
Reuben Bird-Tulloch joins Dan O’Brien in the centres, whilst an unchanged back three features Tom Collins, Jonah Holmes and Cian Kelleher.
Ealing Trailfinders: Cian Kelleher, Jonah Holmes, Dan O'Brien, Reuben Bird-Tulloch, Tom Collins, Dan Lancaster, Lloyd Williams, Kyle Whyte, Matt Cornish, Biyi Alo, Bobby De Wee, Barney Maddison, Jordy Reid, Richard Hardwick, Rayn Smid. Replacements: Henry Walker, Sami Mavinga, George Davis, Danny Cutmore, Simon Uzokwe, Jordan Burns, Craig Willis, Will Montgomery.
Cornish Pirates: Kyle Moyle, Matt McNab, Ioan Evans, Joe Elderkin, Robin Wedlake, Bruce Houston, Alex Schwarz; Jacob Morris, Morgan Nelson, Matt Johnson, Hugh Bokenham, Steele Barker, Alex Everett, Will Gibson, John Stevens (capt). Replacements: Rhys Williams, Billy Young, Marlen Walker, Charlie Rice, Ben Grubb, Ruaridh Dawson, Iwan Jenkins, Frankie Nowell.