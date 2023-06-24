LAUNCESTON have confirmed that backs Dan Pearce and Glenn Coles are staying for the 2023/24 campaign.
Pearce, who primarily plays on the left wing but can also fill in at full-back, is the club’s highest points scorer for the last two seasons, having nailed down the role of kicker.
He also comfortably reaches double figures on the try-scoring front and has the knack to run in tries from his own half.
The former Bude and St Austell flyer will hope for more of the same when the new Regional One South West season gets underway in September.
Coles missed much of last season for various reasons, but when fit and available is likely to line up at fly-half.
Excellent with ball in-hand and good at orchestrating play, he also has the ability not many have of being able to get the team up the field with by booting the ball miles.