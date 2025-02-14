ALAN Paver is hopeful his Cornish Pirates side can end their Premiership Rugby Cup campaign on a high note when they play host to Championship rivals Hartpury at the Mennaye Field tomorrow (2.30pm).
Winless so far this season in the competition, the Pirates joint head coach refused to be too downbeat as he looked ahead to their latest assignment.
Although defeated in five starts, there have been positives to take from each encounter, including last weekend’s trip to unbeaten Pool E leaders, Exeter Chiefs.
“Firstly, looking back to Sunday it is always great value for us going to Sandy Park,” said Paver. “We did come away with some bumps and bruises, but I do feel that the occasion was worth it and we showed a tremendous spirit.
“Now for this weekend, we know will be welcoming a strong Hartpury side to the Mennaye. They have a settled group and a good spine in their team – and they have been playing some admirable rugby. From what we have experienced, they will be very difficult to beat, but we’re at home and with the boys motivated, we aim to be in contention.”
Injuries and the recall of several squad players to parent clubs have somewhat hindered the hopes of the Pirates but, with a decent break set to follow this latest fixture, Paver is already looking to the future and a big conclusion to the Championship campaign.
“Following this weekend, we will have a break which in one respect has come at the right time for us, but in another is not ideal because the club needs pennies through the gate,” added Paver.
“However, if we can get a lot of the lads back in good health, and with dual registered players returning, then with ten league games remaining it gives us a chance to push for a strong finish.”
In what is a third meeting between the Pirates and Hartpury, both of which have been won by the Gloucestershire-based outfit, there is a raft of changes to the home line-up from that of last week at the Chiefs.
In the backs, Iwan Price-Thomas is selected at full-back in place of Bruce Houston, who returns to his more familiar place at fly-half, where he will have Cam Jones as his starting half-back partner. Also, with Matt McNab recovered from injury, he is named in the centre with Charlie McCaig, who last week featured for Exeter Chiefs.
Changes in the pack sees Sol Moody selected at hooker with Harry Hocking starting at No.8. On the flank, Chris Mills, after making three recent appearances off the bench, will be looking forward to his first start.
Also included among the replacements are certain squad players who will be keen for game time, plus hooker Sam Cantwell, aged 23, and 20-year-old fly-half/full-back Louie Sinclair, who have arrived at the Mennaye Field on loan. Aussie Sinclair has played for Sydney University and more recently Royal Wootton Bassett, whilst Finborough-born Sinclair arrives from Exeter Chiefs.
CORNISH PIRATES: Iwan Price-Thomas; Arthur Relton, Matt McNab, Charlie McCaig, Will Trewin; Bruce Houston, Cam Jones; Oisin Michel, Sol Moody, James French; Alfie Bell, Josh King (capt); Matt Cannon, Chris Mills, Harry Hocking. Replacements: Sam Cantwell, Billy Young, Ollie Andrews, Barnaby Elderkin, Milo Hallam, Will Rigelsford, Dan Hiscocks, Louie Sinclair.