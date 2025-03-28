CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Alan Paver has called for ‘more of the same’ from his team ahead of their latest Championship clash away to Bedford Blues on Saturday (3pm).
The Pirates marked their return to league action last week with a 41-31 victory over London Scottish.
Hooker Sol Moody and full-back Will Trewin both bagged two tries apiece in that success, whilst there were further touchdowns for Tomi Agbongbon and Dan Hiscocks with Bruce Houston kicking the remainder of the home side’s points.
Not surprisingly, the Pirates stick with virtually an unchanged starting XV, the sole change sees Billy Young promoted from the bench to start at loosehead in place of Oisin Michel.
Winger Arthur Relton is set to make his 50th appearance for the club, while James French comes onto the bench to fill the void left by Young.
Otherwise, it’s ‘as you were’ for the Cornishmen as they look to tackle Mike Rayer’s side, who last week lost narrowly 29-26 away to Hartpury.
“We know what to expect when going to Bedford, as they are a great side, one well coached, and with a great identity in the way they play,” said Paver. “They are also experienced and they are in the top two for a reason, so we respect them.
“As ever, ahead of the contest there are certain aspects of our game that we will and have been working on, which we feel are important and need just to polish up. The fixture, though, is often high scoring and often exciting, so if we turn up with the right attitude, it’s a place where we have won before.”
CORNISH PIRATES: Will Trewin; Arthur Relton, Charlie McCaig, Chester Ribbons, Matt McNab; Bruce Houston, Dan Hiscocks; Billy Young, Sol Moody, Jay Tyack; Alfie Bell, Josh King; Matt Cannon, Alex Everett (captain), Tomiwa Agbongbon. Replacements: Dylan Irvine, James French, Ollie Andrews, Charlie Rice, Fintan Coleman, Will Rigelsford, Iwan Jenkins, Harry Yates