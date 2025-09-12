LAUNCESTON have been forced into four changes from last Saturday’s defeat to Topsham for their trip to Matson in Regional One South West (2.30pm).
The All Blacks head to Gloucester to face a side that were beaten 45-15 at title favourites Brixham, but are a totally different proposition at home.
They have Premiership experience in the front row in George Porter and Shaun Knight and like to utilise their pack as much as possible.
But Launceston travel with five of last weekend’s matchday 18 unavailable.
Cam Fogden and George Harris are both injured having been forced off during the first half, James Tucker is on holiday, Callum Smith can only play at home and Charlie Short is working.
The front row of Levent Bulut, Rory Mead and Mitch Hawken remains unchanged, while Cian Baker is selected in the second-row alongside George Bone to allow last week’s man-of-the-match Ben Hancock to return to his preferred back-row to take the seven shirt vacated by Harris.
The backs also see changes both in position and personnel.
Tucker’s absence means Tom Sandercock switches from scrum-half to take the 10 shirt with Charlie Atwood being given a debut from the start at nine.
Corey Jenkinson, usually a scrum-half, is selected on the left-wing while Ollie Bebbington moves to full-back with Ben Bryant moving to outside-centre to replace Smith.
Bryant’s midfield partner will be Morgan Woods who came on for Fogden last weekend.
Prop Oli Martin and back Ollie Tomkies come into the matchday 18.
LAUNCESTON at Matson: Ollie Bebbington, Billy Martin, Ben Bryant, Morgan Woods, Corey Jenkinson, Tom Sandercock (capt), Charlie Atwood; Levent Bulut, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken, Cian Baker, George Bone, Charlie Tummon, Ben Hancock, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Oli Martin, Alex Bartlett, Ollie Tomkies.
LAUNCESTON Seconds are also in action when they welcome Falmouth to Polson Bridge (3pm).
The Castles were promoted last term and started with a losing bonus point in their 19-13 defeat to Liskeard-Looe.
The league above represents a significant challenge as they face plenty of first teams and their counterparts from Camborne, St Austell and Wadebridge.
However, if they are to establish themselves, home form will be key.
They are boosted by the return of the likes of Ed Dudden, Corey Sillifant, Tom Anderton and Mike Redden from last Saturday, while Callum Smith should provide plenty at outside-centre.
LAUNCESTON CASTLES v Falmouth: Mitch Acres, Mike Redden, Callum Smith, Rich Jasper, Cohen Larson, Tom Anderton, Corey Sillifant; Callum Johns, Luke Howe, Simon Burden (capt), Ed Dudden, Ben Greene, Tom Walton, Finn Styles, Chris Hall. Replacements: Ollie MacIver-Redwood, James MacIver-Redwood, Mark Knight, Tom Ware.
