CAMBORNE head coach Tom Kessell wants his side to keep their emotions in check when they welcome fierce rivals Redruth tomorrow afternoon in National League Two (West) (2.30pm).
The Cherry and Whites finished second last year to eventual champions Clifton, but following another productive off-season, are looking to go one better.
They started with a 45-25 victory at Chester last Saturday, a result which pleased Kessell who took over the top job in the summer.
He said: “To be honest with you, it was a really tough day against a really big team, so to score seven tries and win, I’d have snapped your hand off.
“It’s a long old trip, but we’ve got a hard run of games to start with, so it was a great start.”
He continued: “We were very slow out of the blocks and they started really well, but in the second half our fitness really kicked in, so credit to Ben (Priddey) for that.
“We knew we had to weather the storm early on and then hopefully or quality would shine through, and thankfully it did.
“As a team we score a lot of tries and I like to think we play a brand of rugby which is easy to get behind and enjoy.
Kessell also praised several of the Cherry and Whites.
He said: “There were a few decent individual performances.
“Harry Larkins was excellent at full-back and Ben Woodmansey really impressed when he came on.
“The boys have been impressed with what he’s been producing in training and it was great to see it on the pitch.
“Elsewhere around the team, Josh Matavesi was good at centre, as was Tommy-Lee (Southworth) at hooker.”
While wins up country are great, nothing means more supporters than a victory over their nearest, and not so dearest.
Redruth make the short trip up to the Rec following a 36-31 success over Loughborough Students and would love nothing more than to upset the applecart.
Kessell admits it’ll be a tough challenge, but backs his side to come through it.
He said: “We just have to approach the game as normal, particularly if you can get it right, but if you lose it really gives you the motivation to kick on.
“But it’s a great day for Cornish rugby, and hopefully the weather is nice.
“We know they’re very powerful up front, so it’s up to us to match that, and then go beyond that.
“As in any match, it’s all about the early stages and establishing yourself in the game.
“You need to control your emotions and show your skill, but if you get blown into the whole derby thing and take your eye off the ball, you’ll make it extremely difficult for yourself.”
Camborne as a club are flourishing with big names, big crowds and a drive to kick-on in the coming years, and Kessell feels that is reflected in the squad.
He said: “We’re in a extremely good place at the moment with numbers.
“This week we’ve had a real good debate amongst the coaches, but it’s a privilege to be in this spot with so many players wanting to be a part of it.”
Strength in-depth is always key to any promotion push, and Kessell has bolstered his squad this week.
He said: “We’ve signed young Rory O’Kane who I taught at Truro College. He’s mainly a fly-half but can also play at full-back.
“He’s been out in Australia but is back around for the season and will be a really good option for us.”
CAMBORNE v Redruth: Harry Larkins, Robin Wedlake, Connor Gilbert, Josh Matavesi, Alex Ducker; Sam Walker, CJ Boyce; Tommy-Lee Southworth, Ben Priddey, Jon Drew, Jack Andrew, AJ Hussell, Adam Hughes, Jordan Nicholls, Sam Matavesi (captain). Replacements: Sam Rodman, Shaun Buzza, Jack Heazelton, Oli Williams, George Edson.
