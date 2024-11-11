By Rod Davies
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL (SATURDAY)
Hayle 7 Saltash 74
THIS was a workmanlike victory for the Ashes against a Hayle side that showed much spirit, but they could not prevent the league leaders from marching on towards their promotion goal.
A slick early move ended with Will Morton crossing the home line after four minutes and Ryan Cruickshanks further increased the Ashes lead which was a result from another good handling move with Jack Pritchard adding the extra points (12-0).
The lively Hayle backs tried hard to penetrate the Saltash defence, but the visitors held firm and two tries from skipper Jay Moriarty (18 and 23 minutes) put them in control of the game.
Eventually following a penalty Hayle did get a converted try (7-22), but Saltash continued to improve their cohesion and converted scores from Cruickshanks and Lewis Stuart gave the Ashes an interval lead of 36-7.
The second period started evenly but tries from Morton (50, 54 and 58 minutes) from a kick ahead and good handling plus a conversion put the score at 53-7.
A cross-field flowing move ended with Cruickshanks touching down which was converted.
Hayle battled well but could not stop the continued Ashes pressure and two converted tries in the last ten minutes by Danny Snook and Cruickshanks ended the 12-try victory.
Scrum-half Jack Pritchard controlled the Ashes backs and kicked well with seven conversions. Although not at their best, Saltash put in a good team performance.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Danny Snook, Billy Dover, Jay Moriarty (capt), Lewis Stuart, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, James Sutton, Charlie Knight, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Andy Knight, Fin Jones, Albert Hall, Steve Down.
Tries: Morton (4), Cruickshanks (4), Moriarty (2), Stuart, Snook; Convs: Pritchard (7); Pens: N/A.