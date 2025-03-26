South West Cornish rugby men’s round-up - Saturday, March 22
ST AUSTELL look a good bet to finish the season as the highest Cornish club at Step Five after earning a 23-12 victory at Marlborough on Saturday.
The Saints trailed 12-8 at the break despite a try from Kyle Marriott, but scores after the break from Ben Plummer, Matt Boothby and winger Dan Tyrrell ensured five points headed back to Cornwall.
That result, coupled with Launceston’s 66-26 thrashing by leaders Barnstaple, means the Saints are now fourth in Regional One South West.
It was remarkably the All Blacks’ seventh straight defeat as they’ve slipped from potential winners to battling for fourth.
Barnstaple are a slick, superbly-coached side, who will return to National League rugby next Saturday, providing they beat St Austell in their final game at Pottington Road.
Launceston took the lead inside a minute through No.8 Brandon Rowley, but needed a late try before the break from fly-half Jose Luis Juarez to reduced the gap to 14 at 26-12.
George Hillson, who was later in the day named the Supporters’ Player of the Season following his summer move from Tavistock, gave Launceston further hope as the lead was reduced to just seven.
However, Barum showed why they are top of the pile by scoring 40 unanswered points as the home defence was all at sea.
A tough afternoon for Launceston ended with a try from hooker Levent Bulut, which was converted by Hillson, but they now need to better St Austell’s result at Barnstaple when they go to second-placed Brixham.
The Fishermen will need to win and hope St Austell win in North Devon.
REGIONAL TWO SOUTH WEST
TRURO’S hopes of survival will go to to the final day after the Cornish outfit were well beaten at mid-table Winscombe on Saturday.
The city side headed up to Somerset desperate for points as they look to avoid finishing in the bottom two with Teignmouth and Newton Abbot also in contention, but no damage was done as their rivals also lost.
While Truro lost 50-21, Okehampton won 31-18 at Teignmouth and Newton Abbot were beaten 40-5 at North Petherton.
The final day fixtures see Truro go to second-placed Crediton, while Teignmouth visit Winscombe and third-placed Tiverton travel down to Newton Abbot.
Truro, who are level with bottom side Newton Abbot, will need to pick up at least a point to catch Teignmouth.
Wadebridge Camels can still finish third and the North Cornwall side picked up a bonus point in their 40-26 defeat at champions Topsham.
The Exeter-based side brought up a century of points for the season with their latest victory, and are 18 points clear of Crediton in second.
The Camels round off the season against visiting North Petherton.
COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
PIRATES AMATEURS will win the title if they beat third-placed Barnstaple Seconds at Mennaye Field in their final game next Saturday.
The Penzance-based club have a three-point lead over Paignton after being handed a home walkover by relegated Tavistock and the Cherry and Whites saw off Plymstock Albion Oaks 33-31 in South Devon.
Saturday’s game against Barum would have been even more interesting if the North Devon outfit hadn’t suffered a shock 31-29 defeat to strugglers Penryn.
The Borough made the long trip up to Pottington Road with a fairly poor record on their travels, but leapfrogged Bude on points difference.
Bude took a makeshift side to Wiveliscombe and were thrashed 63-10, while St Ives’ fine end of season form continued as they edged the West Cornwall derby with Redruth Seconds at Alexandra Road.
The Hakes won it by a solitary point – 20-19 – and will finish eighth regardless of any scores next week.
They visit Bude who know a win will see them finish ninth if Penryn fail to beat visiting Wiveliscombe.
There is one match this Saturday as mid-table outfits Redruth Seconds and Kingsbridge battle it out at the Recreation Ground.
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
HAYLE will need a final day victory to avoid relegation after losing 50-5 to runners-up Helston on Saturday.
The Lions were always going to find it tough at Clodgey Lane and were unable to get even a crucial bonus point.
Second bottom St Austell, who are four points ahead of Hayle before their final day meeting at Tregorrick Park, were without a game while the battle of the bottom five between St Just and Bodmin went the way of the hosts, 22-21.
Elsewhere in the division, Perranporth won 20-12 at Liskeard-Looe, while Newquay Hornets edged out Falmouth 17-14.
However, it is Falmouth that know a final day victory will seem them guarantee third.
A failure to beat Wadebridge Camels Seconds would allow the winner of Newquay and Perranporth the chance to claim it.
Runaway champions Saltash continued their remarkable record as they thrashed Wadebridge Camels 92-14 away from home.
With the title long sewn up, the Ashes will hope for a long run in the Papa Johns Community Cup Counties Two Championship. They visit Falmouth on April 12 in the opening round.
COUNTIES THREE CORNWALL
CHAMPIONS Launceston Castles had another disappointing afternoon as they were beaten 26-22 at Camborne School of Mines.
While it’s job done for the Castles this term, since clinching the title they have lost three times and a lack of front five forwards was a problem at Penryn College despite scoring four tries.
Elsewhere in the division on Saturday, St Ives Seconds and St Agnes couldn’t be separated in a 14-14 draw, while Saltash Seconds racked up the tries in a 59-5 victory over Roseland.
There are two matches this weekend as Saltash head to Camborne School of Mines and St Ives host Illogan Park.