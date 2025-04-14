THE Cornish Pirates maintained their push for a top four finish in this season’s Championship with a hard-fought 33-31 victory away to Chinnor.
Matt McNab led the way for the visitors on their first-ever visit to Kingsey Road, the powerhouse winger helping himself to four tries, while Dan Hiscocks also stole over to ensure the bonus point was wrapped up by half time.
However, Chinnor - who had claimed first half scores through Alun Walker and Nick Smith - produced a powerful last quarter to the match, hauling themselves back to within touching distance thanks to efforts from Callum Pascoe and Cam Rafferty (2).
Thankfully, the Pirates were able to hold for their ninth league win of the season, a result which pleased joint head coach Gavin Cattle come the final whistle.
“There was some exceptional stuff in the first and we took our tries well,” said Cattle. “The second half I don’t know what happened. I don’t think we tried to shut up shop, I just think Chinnor had a bit of deserved pressure.
“The disappointing thing for us was our penalty count - I think we were doing really well in defensive sets, but the decision-making in and around the breakdown is going to be a work-on for us this week.
“That said, it was a good league win for us, our first on the road since Ampthill at the end of December.”
With conditions ideal in the Oxfordshire sunshine, it was the Pirates who started quickly, scrum-half Hiscocks opening their account inside five minutes when from a line-out, he dummied to good effect before scooting his way over for the score, which was converted by Bruce Houston.
Chinnor’s response, though, was swift and in their first meaningful attack, they levelled the game up when hooker Walker went over for their opening try, converted by the boot of Connor Slevin.
What followed shortly after, however, was a devastating spell of finishing from McNab, who secured the try bonus with a hat-trick in the space of seven minutes. A deft kick from Hiscocks created his opener and he added a second when space opened up for him straight from the restart.
Not done there, he grabbed his third of the afternoon when he tore through the home defence to touchdown one-handed for an unconverted score.
Chinnor grabbed a much-needed counter score through Kiwi full-back Smith, who spotted a gap in the Pirates defence, before McNab was on song once more, this time showing a turn of speed to latch onto a hack up field from Alex Everett to make it 33-12 at the turn.
It may have been a healthy lead for the Pirates, but it was the home side who roared back after the break, Pascoe breaking clear to claim a converted score, before replacement Rafferty grabbed a late brace.
In the end, the Pirates were able to hold firm and seal their success. Now, it’s onto this Saturday and the visit of lowly Caldy to the Mennaye Field (2.30pm)
Pirates: Arthur Relton; Robin Wedlake, Charlie McCaig (Harry Yates 57), Chester Ribbons, Matt McNab; Bruce Houston (Iwan Jenkins 67), Dan Hiscocks (Will Becconsall 60); Billy Young (Ben Woodmansey 80), Harry Hocking (Dylan Irvine 79), Jay Tyack (James French 52); Charlie Rice (Alfie Bell 62), Josh King; Matt Cannon, Fintan Coleman (Tomi Agbongbon 24), Alex Everett (capt).