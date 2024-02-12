Aramis Rugby, a family-run business based in Devon, provided training, grounds, and fitness equipment to all 20 teams at last year’s Rugby World Cup and is also an official partner of the Italian, Fijian, and Samoa national teams. With Aramis’ partners Italy currently taking part in the Six Nations, the company looks to continue its commitment to growing the game at grassroots level by running a competition for local Cornish clubs and schools to gain access to world-leading training equipment.