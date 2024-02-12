CORNWALL’S selectors have named an exciting side to take on the Royal Navy on Wednesday, February 28, at St Austell’s Tregorrick Park (7.30pm).
It will be captained by Fijian international Josh Matavesi, one of six Camborne players named in the squad.
Launceston also provide six players, whilst the home club, St Austell have four players selected.
Cornwall RFU are grateful to St Austell RFC for staging this match and to their sponsors.
Ground entry is £5 adults, with under 16s free.
There is no spectator parking at Tregorrick Park for this game. A park and ride will operate from Penrice Academy, the cost is £2, which will be charged with your admission entry.
St Austell are also hosting Cornwall U20s against a Cornwall Clubs XV on Wednesday, February 21, with a 7.30pm kick-off.
Cornwall (v Royal Navy): Matt Shepherd (St Austell), Lewis Thomas (Redruth), Josh Semmens (Pirates Amateurs), Josh Jatavesi (Camborne, capt), Harry Larkins (Camborne), Will Hennessy (Truro), CJ Boyce (St Austell), Luke Barnes (Redruth), Luis Powell (Truro), Declan Prowse (Camborne), Albert Horne (Launceston), Dan Goldsmith (Launceston), Adam Hughes (Camborne), Jago Sheppard (Camborne), Brandon Rowley (Launceston). Replacements: Peter Harris (St Austell), Ethan Pearce-Cowley (Launceston), James Lambourn (Pirates Amateurs), Mark Vian (St Austell), Chris Fuca (Camborne), Adam Tyndale-Powell (Liskeard-Looe), Will Tanswell (Penryn), Freddie Davies (Devonport Services), Cameron Fogden (Launceston), Ben Bryant (Launceston).
Meanwhile, schools and junior rugby clubs in Cornwall have the opportunity to win free specialist training equipment provided by the same company that supplies some of the leading nations and clubs in the world.
With the Six Nations now in full flow, clubs across the county have the chance to win a free training pack from Aramis, including a tackle shield and 10 specialist training balls designed to develop passing and help promote attacking, running rugby.
Aramis Rugby, a family-run business based in Devon, provided training, grounds, and fitness equipment to all 20 teams at last year’s Rugby World Cup and is also an official partner of the Italian, Fijian, and Samoa national teams. With Aramis’ partners Italy currently taking part in the Six Nations, the company looks to continue its commitment to growing the game at grassroots level by running a competition for local Cornish clubs and schools to gain access to world-leading training equipment.
Coupled with its work in the professional game, Aramis Rugby provides training equipment and kit to hundreds of grassroots clubs across Europe, but Cornwall is one of its key areas, with more clubs in the region turning to it for specialist equipment than almost anywhere else in the UK.
Roshni Mahajan, sales director at Aramis Rugby, said: “It has been absolutely amazing to be supplying equipment to the best teams and players in world rugby and seeing so many of our products being used at the Rugby World Cup is something everyone at the company is incredibly proud of.
“As a family-run business Aramis Rugby is built around the very best values and whenever we begin working with a new professional club, or partner with an international team, we also think carefully about how we can use that success to support the growth of the game and help grassroots teams.
“We wanted to celebrate our involvement at the World Cup by offering schools and junior rugby teams in our key areas the chance to win free equipment similar to that used in France, so have launched a competition here in Cornwall doing just that.”
To be in with a chance of winning, schools or junior clubs simply need to email Aramis Rugby’s PR partner at [email protected] with your school or club name, where you are based and contact details.
One winner will be randomly selected and then notified by email, if successful, on February 26.
Mahajan added: “We know schools and junior clubs rely heavily on volunteers and sometimes struggle for equipment, so we’re keen to do our bit in helping clubs spread a love of the game, help more children get active, and maybe produce some future internationals along the way.”