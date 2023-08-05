CORNWALL RLFC vice-captain Jake Lloyd has penned a new contract keeping at the Memorial Ground for the next two years, writes Gareth Davies.
The 25-year-old has been an ever-present for the Choughs this season and tops the club’s tackling charts.
A consistent performer, Lloyd has demonstrated his versatility by playing most of the campaign at loose forward, whilst also providing Cornwall with a dependable option to fill the hooking berth too.
Lloyd, who originates from Leigh but moved to the Duchy in 2020, joined Cornwall after impressing in the club’s first open trial, held in January 2022. He started the subsequent season as the Choughs’ first choice hooker but suffered a suspected dislocated elbow last May and missed a large chunk of the campaign.
However, he battled back to full fitness and made a player of the match return in the round 21 clash against Oldham, who the Choughs play tomorrow.
“It was an easy decision for me to sign a new contract,” Lloyd told cornwallrlfc.co.uk.
“This season we have made some real progress and this club is something that I very much want to be a part of. “When there was the option to sign for another two years, that really was a no-brainer. I love the club and I love playing for Cornwall so I’m made up to be part of it for the next couple of years.”
Cornwall head coach Mike Abbott commented: “Lloydy has been great for us this year playing mainly at loose forward but also at hooker.
“His stats speak for themselves and I think there was one game when he made nearly 50 tackles without any misses. That kind of work-rate and commitment to the team is inspiring and infectious for others.
“Having him here for another two years shows that this club is laying down some really firm foundations and looking very much to the future.”