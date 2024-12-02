By Barry Mumford at Lux Park
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
Liskeard-Looe 10 Falmouth 22
THE visitors to Lux Park on Saturday were high-flying Falmouth, the first time for many years they have met, but it was the Eagles that headed back to West Cornwall with the points.
The Lions welcomed back Andy Gregg for his first start of the season, and amongst the finishers were Mitch Aram, back from Germany and newly re-registered Jay Mason coming back following a stint at St Austell. Prior to kick off a minute’s silence was upheld in memory of former player Hedley Stevens who passed away recently.
Liskeard started well and should have had points on the board when centre Jack Badnall burst through on a great angle, but good defence by Falmouth stopped him close to the try line and the danger was averted.
On 25 minutes sustained pressure by the Liskeard pack saw lock Mike Prowse crash over for an unconverted try, and the first points of the match.
In stoppage time Lions fly-half Mike McCarthy was shown a yellow card and shortly after Falmouth scored a converted try to take the lead at the half-time whistle at 5-7.
It had been a good half for the home side but possibly should have been better. Handling errors, because of a wet ball meant promising attacking moves were stopped, and Liskeard didn’t get the points that they deserved.
On 42 minutes, Falmouth, with Liskeard still down to 14 men, scored a converted try to increase their lead to nine at 14-5.
On the hour mark Badnall also received a yellow card, for playing the Falmouth number nine at a ruck, and the ensuing penalty was slotted to further increase the lead.
In the 80th minute Falmouth put in a speculative kick ahead, Liskeard did not deal with the danger, and the visitors gathered the ball to go over for an unconverted try.
However the Lions were not finished and were awarded a penalty on the Falmouth 22, and young Lions number eight, Adam Dack, picked up at the base running in to dot down for an unconverted try.
The view from the touchline was Liskeard tried everything but could not get the points they needed, and the two yellow cards did not do them any good.
The Liskeard pack were dominant throughout, especially at scrum-time, drawing several penalties all game.
The Lions wish to thank Liskeard and District Sports Association for sponsoring the spectators’ man of the match, awarded to flanker Andy Rowe, and to Mike Drown Heating and Plumbing for sponsoring the match.
The Lions visit Perranporth on Saturday (2.30pm).
LISKEARD-LOOE: Kieran Underhill, Sean Simmons, Jack Badnall, James Noel-Johnson, Andy Gregg, Mike McCarthy, Callum Beaver; Mike Mander, Archie Doidge (capt), Jack Wilton, Mike Prowse, Yestin Hutchings, Billy Warne, Andy Rowe, Adam Dack. Replacements: Ben Palmer, Jay Mason, Mitch Aram, Jonas Putna.
Tries: Prowse, Dack; Convs: N/A; Pens: N/A.
Liskeard-Looe man of the match: Andy Rowe.
By David Sillifant
ELSEWHERE in the division on Saturday, a battling Bodmin went down 29-17 to neighbours Wadebridge Camels.
Unfortunately for the visitors, a strong Camels side eased into a half-time lead before Bodmin recovered strongly in the second half.
However, despite tries from Fraser Nottle, Mark Trevarthan and Ashley Carter, the latter who also added a conversion, Bodmin were unable to come up with a fourth try which would have secured two bonus points.
BODMIN: Fraser Nottle, Kit May, Gagandeep Bali, Dillon Newton, Ashley Carter, Mark Trevarthen, Aiden Kent; Josh Durant, Freddie Hill, Ethan Truscott, Joseph Miller, Jordan Edyvean, Lachlan Blacklaw, James Chapman, Callum Rowe. Replacements: Ben Scott, Mark Adams, Charley Parker, Paul Carter.