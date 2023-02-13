Liskeard-Looe are seeking a new head coach for next season after Lewis Elliott's decision to stand down at the end of the current campaign.
Back rower Elliott took over from Neil Bayliss just under two years ago at the Tribute Counties Two Cornwall club.
But he has now decided he wants to spend moe time with his young family.
The job involves being responsible for organising training of the first team at two midweek sessions in preparation for matches.
Key aspects of the job description are:
1. Lead training sessions. Plan, deliver and review safe, engaging and effective training sessions within rugby’s values, and codes of conduct while developing individual skills, confidence and fitness in younger players
2. Adopt a player-centred approach. Have a clear coaching and playing philosophy aligned to the wants and needs of every player.
3. Selection. To be a key member of the first-team selection committee.
4. Learning and development work with the club coaching co-ordinator to continue and facilitate personal learning and development
The ideal candidate will hold a Level 2 RFU Coaching Award or be working towards. To be enthusiastic, confident, approachable and good with people.
Interested candidates should contact club chairman Michael Mander [email protected] Or Tony Knightsbridge [email protected]