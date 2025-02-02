By Barry Mumford at Lux Park
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL (SATURDAY)
Liskeard-Looe 24 St Just 12
THE Lions moved further clear of the bottom two with a bonus point victory over their West Cornwall visitors at Lux Park.
As ever, Liskeard had plenty of changes in personnel from the previous week’s trip to Perranporth.
James Noel-Johnson was fit again and came in at full-back in place of Kieran Underhill, while Dan Lethbridge and Will Stuart filled in at flanker and lock respectively.
Will Hoskin switched from openside-flanker to the wing in place of the missing Jack Badnall, while Callum Beaver and TJ Hicks were back from injury and named amongst the replacements.
The first twenty minutes saw the visitors in possession inside the home 22, but excellent defensive work kept them out.
Having weathered the storm, Liskeard started to win possession and got inside the St Just 22 for the first time in the game as lock Mike Prowse forced his way over for the opening try that was converted by Mike McCarthy.
On the stroke of half-time, scrum-half Greg Gillbard, following a turnover, sniped around the back of the ruck and went in for a try that was converted by McCarthy (14-0).
After a torrid start it had been a great response from the Lions.
A couple of minutes into the second half a wayward clearance kick to touch didn’t make it and was gathered by fhe visitors who ran it back to go over in the corner for an unconverted try.
On 50 minutes, following good work by the Liskeard pack, the ball was released to the backs, where after coming on a great angle, winger Sean Simmons crossed in the corner.
The conversion attempt was unsuccessful but the Lions had a healthy 19-5 lead.
Five minutes later, with the Liskeard front eight again dominating proceedings, Prowse picked up at the back of a ruck. And with tight-head prop Jack Wilton latching onto him, they drove over the whitewash for the former to touch down for an unconverted try to make it 24-5 and secure the all-important bonus point.
The pendulum swung back to St Just as they attacked the Liskeard line, and on the hour the referee awarded a penalty try to the Tinners and sent Lethbridge to the bin in the process.
But despite all their efforts, St Just could not break down the Liskeard defence again and the match finished in the Lions’ favour at 24-12.
The view from the touchline this was a vital win for Liskeard and overall a well-deserved one, and they are now in seventh position in the league.
Afterwards, the man of the match award, sponsored by Liskeard and District Sports Association, was awarded jointly to captain Archie Doidge and centre Will Cameron.
The Lions also wish to thank Pollard Architectural for sponsoring the game.
The next league match for the Lions is on February 15 when they make the short journey to Bodmin (2.30pm).
LISKEARD-LOOE: James Noel-Johnson, Sean Simmons, Andy Rowe, Will Cameron, Will Hoskin, Mike McCarthy, Greg Gillbard; James Martyn, Archie Doidge (capt), Jack Wilton, Mike Prowse, Will Stuart, Dan Lethbridge, Billy Warner, Yestin Hutchings. Replacements: TJ Hicks, Mitch Aram, Jay Mason, Callum Beaver.
Tries: Prowse (2), Gillbard, Simmons; Convs: McCarthy; Pens: N/A.
Liskeard-Looe man of the match: Archie Doidge/Will Cameron.