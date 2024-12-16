By Barry Mumford at Lux Park
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL (SATURDAY)
Liskeard-Looe 17 St Austell Seconds 7
THE Lions rounded off their 2024 on home turf by seeing off St Austell Seconds 17-7 at Lux Park on Saturday.
Liskeard welcomed back Cian Goldsmith from injury while Billy Warner returned in the back row.
Liskeard started well and with five minutes on the clock were awarded a kickable penalty and this was slotted by fly-half Mike McCarthy for a 3-0 lead.
On nine minutes the Red and Blacks were awarded a second penalty, hooker Archie Doidge decided to take a quick one and he crashed over for a try that McCarthy also converted.
The Lions continued in their aggressive manner and on 25 minutes a kick ahead was chased down by wing Sean Simmons who secured the ball on the ground and popped a pass to Doidge who fed to veteran lock Yestin Hutchings who raced in from 45 minutes. McCarthy converted for 17-0.
On thirty-five minutes the Lions messed up and conceded a converted try to make it 17-7 at half-time.
It had been a half where the Lions, playing controlled, aggressive rugby, from minute one.
During the second half the hosts managed to work several openings but were unable to turn the pressure into more points as it ended 17-7.
Liskeard’s Adam Dack was named man of the match. He was presented the award by club vice-president, Paul Mason, for his all-round display of rampaging runs and superb tackling throughout.
The club also wish to thank Full Blooms for their sponsorship of the match.
Liskeard travel to Hayle on Saturday (2.30pm).
LISKEARD-LOOE: Underhill, Gregg, Badnall, Noel-Johnson, Simmons, McCarthy, Mason; Stuart, Doidge (capt), Wilton, Prowse, Hutchings, Warner, Rowe, Dack. Replacements: Hicks, Lethbridge, Hoskin, Goldsmith.
Tries: Doidge, Hutchings; Convs: McCarthy; Pens: N/A.
Liskeard-Looe man of the match: Adam Dack.