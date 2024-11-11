By Barry Mumford at Lux Park
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL (SATURDAY)
Liskeard-Looe 19 Bodmin 8
LISKEARD-LOOE paid tribute to former player and CRFU referee Adrian Burrows with a derby victory over Bodmin at a packed Lux Park on Saturday.
In what was the first of four local derby matches for the Lions, Liskeard decided that they would use the match as a memorial to Burrows, known to one and all as AB, who passed away recently.
A large group of spectators arrived from all over the Duchy with some travelling down from Bristol, including AB’s son Sam and his wife.
Prior to the kick off a minute’s silence was upheld.
The first quarter of the game saw both teams do everything but score in a close typical derby match. On 20 minutes Liskeard fly-half Mike McCarthy was shown a yellow card and James Noel-Johnson switched to the number 10 berth.
The referee awarded a penalty to Bodmin which was slotted by scrum-half Ashley Carter to put the visitors ahead.
But the Lions upped a gear, and their powerful pack kept the pressure on and were rewarded in the 29th minute.
Following a series of forward drives, prop TJ Hicks, playing against his former club, forced his way over for the opening try which was converted by Noel-Johnson.
On 39 minutes, with Liskeard restored to a full complement of players, McCarthy chipped ahead and left-wing Alex Kendall, playing his final match, before going on his travels to Australia, chased the ball down picked up and raced in from 30 metres for a try that was converted by McCarthy for a half-time score of 14-3.
It had been a hard, robust half with both sides playing with the grit and determination of a derby.
On 47 minutes a cross-kick by Bodmin was chased down and was dotted down by full-back Fraser Nottle for an unconverted try, which brought them back to within six.
On 64 minutes with a Liskeard attack slowing, McCarthy attempted a drop goal, but this sailed wide of the posts.
However they sealed the game in the dying minutes. With the Liskeard pack still rampant, lock Will Stuart drove over from close range for an unconverted try and a final score of 19-8, taking away the chance of a deserved losing bonus point for Bodmin.
View from the touchline it was far from being a classic game but it was a hard and robust game throughout that Liskeard deserved to win, and an excellent team performance.
The supporters’ man of the match award, sponsored by the Liskeard and District Sports Association, was given to Noel-Johnson for his all-round competitiveness in both of the positions he played during the game.
The club also wishes bon voyage to Alex Kendall, enjoy and come back safe.
The next match for Liskeard is this coming Saturday with a visit to local rivals and league leaders Saltash for a 2.30pm kick-off at Moorlands Lane.
Liskeard remain eighth on 17 points, five ahead of Bodmin who welcome second-placed Newquay Hornets on Saturday (2.30pm).
LISKEARD-LOOE: James Noel-Johnson, Alex Kendall, Jack Badnall, James Rogers, Sean Simmons, Mike McCarthy, Callum Beaver; TJ Hicks, Archie Doidge (capt), Oscar Mortimer, Will Stuart, Yestin Hutchings, Andy Rowe, Will Hoskin, Adam Dack. Replacements: Dom Pollard, Dan Lethbridge, Billy Edwards, Greg Gillbard.
Tries: Hicks, Kendall, Stuart; Convs: Noel-Johnson, McCarthy; Pens: N/A.
BODMIN: Fraser Nottle, Tom Day, Mark Trevarthen, Gagandeep Bali, Paul Carter, Kit May, Ashley Carter; Richard Brewer, Freddie Hill, Ethan Truscott, Callum Rowe (capt), Joseph Miller, James Chapman, Dillon Newton, Lachlan Blacklaw. Replacements: Oliver Wendon, Mark Adams, Matt Hawken, Rob Hawken.
Tries: Nottle; Convs: N/A; Pens: A Carter.