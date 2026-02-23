Five minutes later the hosts were over as at a Wadebridge scrum, the Lions shoved them back and quickly released to the backs, where a kick ahead by Noel-Johnson was chased down by outside-centre Jack Badnall, who passed inside to wing Alex Kendall to do the rest. That was converted by Noel-Johnson to put the Lions into the lead at 14-7, although it proved to be the final scoring of the half.