COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
Liskeard-Looe 14 Wadebridge Camels Seconds 19
MIKE Mander’s 300th Lions game ended in defeat as Wadebridge Camels Seconds edged a low-scoring thriller at Lux Park on Saturday afternoon.
After a pitch inspection in the morning, it was decided that the pitch was playable (although muddy in places), and so the game went ahead at the third time of asking as the other times the pitch was waterlogged.
With the Camels’ first team having the afternoon off, rumours of some help for the seconds were proved correct as the likes of former Liskeard man Ollie Aggiss were named in a strong side.
Mander, playing his 300th game, since records began in the 2008/09 season, and tighthead-prop Jack Wilton in his 50th match, were both included in the starting line-up.
The first opening exchanges saw both teams trying to fathom each other out, then in the 10th minute the visitors managed to cross the Liskeard line for a converted try.
In the 15th minute, at a Liskeard scrum deep inside the Wadebridge 22, the Lions pack drove the Camels eight backward and the referee awarded a penalty to the home side. With advantage being played, scrum-half Jay Mason sniped to the blind to cross the whitewash for a try which was converted by inside-centre James Noel-Johnson to level the score at 7-7.
Five minutes later the hosts were over as at a Wadebridge scrum, the Lions shoved them back and quickly released to the backs, where a kick ahead by Noel-Johnson was chased down by outside-centre Jack Badnall, who passed inside to wing Alex Kendall to do the rest. That was converted by Noel-Johnson to put the Lions into the lead at 14-7, although it proved to be the final scoring of the half.
A difficult half on the wet pitch, but the Lions were worthy of the half-time lead.
Wadebridge narrowed the deficit nine minutes into the half when they crashed over in the corner following a tap penalty.
Six minutes later the visitors struck again when they scored a converted try to put them back into the lead at 19-14.
The wet pitch and slippery ball was causing problems for both sides, and despite what the Lions tried to do, they could not get another scoring chance.
The visitors also failed to trouble the home line for the rest of the afternoon, but it did not matter as they earned a crucial four points in their survival battle, while Liskeard remain fifth.
The view from the touchline was that it was a close-run match throughout, and despite the wet conditions, a good one to watch. There were some standout performances from the Lions, but the supporters’ man-of-the-match went to flanker Will Gouge, as adjudicated by team physio Sophie Hocking.
This coming weekend Liskeard make the long trip down to Falmouth (2.30pm) who start the afternoon in fourth place, five points clear of the Lions who could overtake them with victory.
LISKEARD-LOOE: Kieran Underhill; Alex Kendall, Jack Badnall, James Noel-Johnson, Sean Simmons; Callum Beaver, Jay Mason; Mike Mander, Archie Doidge (capt), Jack Wilton; Dan Lethbridge, Yestin Hutchings; Andy Rowe, Will Gouge, Adam Dack. Replacements: TJ Hicks, Ben Palmer, Josh Husband, Mike McCarthy.
Tries: Mason, Kendall; Convs: Noel-Johnson (2); Pens: N/A.
Lions’ man-of-the-match: Will Gouge.
