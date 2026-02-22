For the 12pm kick-off due to the England versus Ireland Six Nations clash, the Pirates’ starting XV showed three changes from the previous weekend. Matty Ward started on the left wing, and in the forwards James French and Ben Woodmansey were the two named props. For the latter it was his first start in a Cornish Pirates shirt, while promising young winger Finn Love, who has spent time in the Exeter Chiefs Academy, was named on the bench on loan from Camborne.