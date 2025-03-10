By Barry Mumford
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL (SATURDAY)
Falmouth 34 Liskeard-Looe 7
A DEPLETED Lions side were comfortably beaten by in-form Falmouth at the Recreation Ground.
Only 15 players were able to travel with the two Colts, Ewan A’Lee and Kaie Baker, who had made their front row debuts the week previous, amongst them.
Liskeard started badly and found themselves 5-0 down within two minutes thanks to an unconverted try before the lead was doubled on the quarter-hour to make it 10-0.
The away side then found themselves down to 14 when tighthead-prop Jack Wilton had to leave the field with an injury, meaning after a quick reshuffle Cian Goldsmith, who started at No.8, moved to the berth vacated by Wilton.
In the 25th minute, despite some good defence by Liskeard, the home side scored a third try, this time converted to finish off the half 17-0 in front.
The Lions came out of the break and got their reward via Goldsmith’s try which was added to by fly-half Mike McCarthy to open Liskeard’s account.
On the hour mark Falmouth secured their bonus point when they scored an unconverted try to make it 22-7.
Liskeard’s overworked forwards were starting to tire and the Eagles still had time to cross twice more for a 34-7 scoreline at the end.
A hard day at the office for the Lions players, but they had stuck manfully to their tasks.
Liskeard are next in action on March 22 when they host Perranporth which also doubles up as the club’s sponsors’ day.
LISKEARD-LOOE: James Noel-Johnson, Kieran Underhill, Greg Gillbard, Jack Badnall, Sean Simmons, Mike McCarthy, Callum Beaver; Kaie Baker, Ewan A’Lee, Jack Wilton, Dan Lethbridge, Mike Prowse, Yestin Hutchings, Will Hoskin, Cian Goldsmith.
Tries: Goldsmith; Convs: McCarthy; Pens: N/A.
Liskeard-Looe man-of-the-match: Will Hoskin.