By David Sillifant at the Imperial Ground
REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST (SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21)
Exmouth 38 Launceston 39
LAUNCESTON remain right in the promotion mix after securing a superb 39-38 success at previous leaders Exmouth in their final outing before Christmas.
The Cornishmen made two changes from the 45-15 success over Chew Valley as prop Mitch Hawken replaced the injured Alex Bartlett, while Mitch Acres was handed his first start on the right wing ahead of Zerran Hammond.
On a blustery day at the Imperial Ground it took Launceston just four minutes to get the scoring started as number eight Brandon Rowley ran in from 20 metres after going over the top of the breakdown. Man of the match George Hillson added the extras.
But Exmouth hit back quickly as a lineout from seven metres was driven over the line by hooker Charlie Gibbings.
Acres grabbed his first try for the All Blacks on 20 minutes when he scored in the right corner after taking a fine long pass from centre Cam Fogden. Moments before, the visitors had been held up over the line before lock Dan Goldsmith charged down George Meadows’ goal-line drop out.
With Hillson converting a superb kick from the touchline it was 14-7.
But almost straight from the kick-off Launceston lost the ball at the breakdown just outside of their 22, and after a few phases it was Gibbings that had scored his second. Meadows added the easy extras.
To make matters worse for Launceston, Goldsmith was hurt and replaced by Torin Clarke, returning to the club on loan from Plymouth Albion. He slotted into the back-row with Tom Bottoms moving to lock.
The All Blacks were under the cosh and after centre Billy Martin was yellow-carded, home number eight Dave Bargent dived over from close range on 28 minutes. Meadows’ kick was good (21-14).
Five minutes later Launceston were back to within two points as after a sustained attack, they had a lineout from close range which was finished off by hooker Levent Bulut.
But again Exmouth were dangerous and grabbed their bonus point try on 37 minutes.
A scrum on the right hand side, just outside of the 22, was won and the ball was quickly shipped out wide which allowed full-back Fin Marks to draw the last defender before passing to winger Lewis Geran to go over in the corner. Meadows missed but it was 26-19 at half-time.
Launceston got their fourth try on 51 minutes.
After a brilliant break from halfway from Hillson was halted by Nick Headley, Bulut sent through a delightful grubber kick which Acres gathered for his second (26-24).
Launceston had the wind in their favour and then went on the attack with Hillson putting them back in front five minutes later with the simplest of penalties (26-27).
On 61 minutes another fine break from Hillson ended with Fogden dotting down from a metre out. Hillson added the extras for an eight-point lead.
Exmouth responded on 66 minutes as they went left, then right and then left again as powerhouse centre Headley dived over. Meadows slotted a brilliant kick (33-34).
Launceston increased their lead once more with nine to play when a fine back flick pass from Fogden found Hammond in acres of space to dot down.
Exmouth responded with another try, this time courtesy of replacement wing Robbie Weeks, and despite some late drama which included a Meadows pass agonisingly being too high for Geran when a try was certain, a knock on in the 22 allowed Launceston to win the scrum and clear the ball out to seal a remarkable victory and move within three points of new leaders Barnstaple.
LAUNCESTON: Ben Bryant, Mitch Acres, Billy Martin, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington, James Tucker, George Hillson; Ollie Martin, Levent Bulut, Mitch Hawken, Dan Goldsmith, Leion Cole, Tom Bottoms, Pete Bebbington, Brandon Rowley (capt). Replacements: Seb Cox, Torin Clarke, Zerran Hammond.
Tries: Rowley, Acres (2), Bulut, Fogden, Hammond; Convs: Hillson (3); Pens: Hillson.
Launceston man of the match: George Hillson.