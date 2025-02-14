LAUNCESTON will look to end a three-match losing run tomorrow when they welcome mid-table Sidmouth in Regional One South West (3pm).
Defeats to Barnstaple, Matson and latterly Marlborough have seen the All Blacks drop out of the promotion race and down to fourth.
With Brixham and Barnstaple well ahead, the best the All Blacks can realistically do in the final five games is to make up the seven-point gap to third-placed Exmouth.
Sidmouth make their first-ever visit to Polson Bridge in eighth place in their debut campaign at Step Five.
The Chiefs have amassed 42 points from their 17 games with seven wins to boot, one of which was a superb second half comeback to see off Launceston in early November.
The East Devon outfit have former Exeter Chiefs stars Phil Dollman and Shaun Malton as part of the coaching team and they both still play when needed.
With an 18-point lead over second bottom Chew Valley, they can start preparing for another season at this level.
Launceston’s dip in form has not been helped by a lengthy injury list, as shown by last Saturday’s defeat at third bottom Marlborough.
Six first choice starters were missing in Wiltshire, and although a couple are back, they are once again missing players.
Skipper Tom Sandercock is back from holiday and lines up at fly-half, while winger Ollie Bebbington has recovered from his knock sustained at Matson and replaces Zerran Hammond with Ben Bryant switching sides to take the 14 shirt. Sandercock’s return sees James Tucker go to 13 with Billy Martin dropping to the bench.
However, prop Mitch Hawken and influential inside-centre Cam Fogden both remain out due to concussion protocols, while Lloyd Duke is injured. Versatile forward Tom Bottoms is fit enough to be amongst the replacements where he lines up alongside Billy Martin and Jamie Chapman.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Launceston joint head coach Ian Goldsmith said: “Sidmouth have established themselves as a decent Step Five team. They’re very well coached and have some decent players.
“Up at their place they defended really well and shielded the pitch very well, but this time hopefully we can have a bit more punch about us going forward.
“Up front the line-out was fairly even, but we had the edge at the scrum, and with it being Farmers Day at the club we want to put on a show for them!”
The Castles are closing in on promotion from Counties Three Cornwall and they can take another step when they welcome Roseland (12.30pm).
They welcome back the likes of Nathan Ferrett, Pete Bebbington and Adam Collings from the side that won 21-17 at Illogan Park last Saturday.
LAUNCESTON v Sidmouth: Jose Luis Juarez; Ben Bryant, James Tucker, Brandon Rowley, Ollie Bebbington; Tom Sandercock (capt), George Hillson; Oli Martin, Levent Bulut, Alex Bartlett; Dan Goldsmith, Leion Cole; Seb Cox, Dom Ellery, Charlie Short. Replacements: Tom Bottoms, Billy Martin, Jamie Chapman.
LAUNCESTON CASTLES v Roseland: Cohen Larson; Kuda Chisango, Callum Smith, Tom Anderton, Zerran Hammond; Adam Collings, Ollie Tomkies; Harvey Basford, Nathan Ferrett, Simon Burden; Ben Greene, Tom Walton; Chris Hall, Pete Bebbington, Callum Johns. Replacements: Joe Hicks, Tom Hargreaves, Cody Smith, Harvey Fry, Mark Knight.