LAUNCESTON have made two changes from the side well beaten at Barnstaple for tomorrow’s trip to Matson.
The All Blacks head up to Gloucester knowing that their promotion hopes are reliant on slip-ups from elsewhere, but will look to keep the pressure on despite falling 12 points behind leaders Brixham.
They dropped to fourth following the 40-7 reversal, three points behind Exmouth who they have already played twice, but do have a game in-hand.
With Ben Bryant back at university and influential inside-centre Cam Fogden injured, director of rugby Ryan Westren, who looks after the backs, has gone for a slight reshuffle.
James Tucker steps forward from full-back to fly-half with skipper Tom Sandercock taking Fogden’s 12 shirt as he partners Billy Martin in midfield.
Jose Luis Juarez played the second half at Pottington Road having recovered from injury, and he is selected at full-back, while Zerran Hammond is recalled to take Bryant’s place on the right wing.
There are two alterations on the bench as lock Leion Cole has recovered from a shoulder problem which eventually ruled him out of the Barnstaple trip, while promising back Jamie Chapman is named in place of flanker Dom Ellery following his return from a broken arm sustained in pre-season.
Matson, who are coached by former Premiership prop Shaun Knight, have won four of their seven home games as well as securing victories on the road at Sidmouth and Royal Wootton Bassett.
When the two sides met at Polson Bridge back in October, Launceston ran out comfortable 47-12 winners.
In Counties Three Cornwall, Launceston Castles visit Illogan Park (2.30pm), while the ladies’ have the weekend off.
LAUNCESTON: Jose Luis Juarez, Zerran Hammond, Billy Martin, Tom Sandercock (capt), Ollie Bebbington, James Tucker, George Hillson; Mitch Hawken, Levent Bulut, Charlie Short, Dan Goldsmith, Tom Bottoms, Seb Cox, Lloyd Duke, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Alex Bartlett, Leion Cole, Jamie Chapman.