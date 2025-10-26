By Paul Hayes at The Common
REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST (SATURDAY)
Marlborough 16 St Austell 16
ST AUSTELL were denied a first away win of the season with the final act of an uninspiring 80 minutes in Wiltshire.
The visitors, who started with the same 15 that saw off Launceston a week earlier, got off to a good start with winger Max Bullen just denied in the corner after good work from centres Jamie Stanlake and Ben Plummer.
A high tackle, the first of many on a difficult day for the match official, allowed fly-half Ben Saunders to put the Saints ahead with three minutes gone (0-3).
Saunders soon saw a penalty from the same spot strike a post, and George Shakespeare soon levelled the scores with a kick from 35 metres.
The visitors were marginally on top and livewire scrum-half Dan Tyrrell’s astute kick ahead almost gave the Saints the opening try, but home full-back Jovilisi Taraka just won the race to touch the ball down.
The visitors’ frustrations were translating into a high penalty count and Stanlake was shown a yellow card.
On 30 minutes the Saints were left feeling aggrieved as appeals for a “shoulder to head” contact on Bullen were waved away, but there was no hesitation from Marlborough winger Akariva Seruvatu who brilliantly scooped up the loose ball on halfway, then sidestepped the first up tacklers before sprinting 40 metres to the try line for Shakespeare to convert (10-3).
The Saints looked to respond before half-time and were awarded a kickable penalty which Saunders put just wide.
The visitors looked to hit back early in the second period, and a flowing move was unceremoniously brought to a halt by hooker Jacob Te Rangi who earned a yellow.
The Saints kicked for touch and an excellent catch and drive from 10 metres was finished by flanker Cam Taylor.
No sooner were the home side restored to 15 players than another was walking to the sideline with prop Lemeki Moala awarded a yellow card for a high hit. Saunders slotted the penalty to put the Saints in front (10-11).
The home side launched their big forwards to test the resolve of the Cornishmen, who defended heroically to survive.
A brilliant counter-attack led by full-back Archie Bees went from 22 to 22, but the final pass to winger Arthur Fletcher was just out of reach. The knife-edge scoreline finally tilted with a Shakespeare penalty punishing an offside to give Marlborough a 13-11 lead on 66 minutes.
The Saints looked to have won it with five to play when the ball was stretched wide after a powerful scrum, with Fletcher superbly diving in at the corner (13-16).
The home side were camped in the Saints 22 and with the time in the red it looked like they had done enough to ride out the storm before conceding a penalty after a pile up of bodies on the try line. Shakespeare slotted the kick to tie things up at 16-16 and bring the game to a close.
St Austell are next in action on November 8 when they welcome Sidmouth.
Tries: Taylor, A Fletcher; Convs: N/A; Pens: Saunders (2).
Saints’ man-of-the-match: Arthur Fletcher.
