CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Alan Paver has spoken of his delight after Josh King became the latest name to commit his future to the Championship.
Just a day after scrum-half Dan Hiscocks confirmed he will be remaining at the Mennaye Field for the 2025/26 campaign, the versatile forward has now followed suit in a similar deal.
“We’re delighted to have Josh on board with us for next year,” said Paver. “His versatility to play both in the back row and at lock has been invaluable throughout this season, and his development to call the lineout and his leadership have also been standouts for us.”
The Scottish forward has been a virtual ever present this season, stepping up as captain on several occasions, and has amassed 42 appearances and two tries so far for the club during his time here.
He said: “I’m loving it down here in Cornwall and I’m really enjoying playing for such a great club. It’s a real honour to pull on the Pirates jersey every time the opportunity comes, so looking forward to hopefully doing it many more times.”