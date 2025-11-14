THE Cornish Pirates will look to make it four wins on the bounce when they welcome Cambridge to the Mennaye Field on Saturday (1pm).
Victories over London Scottish, Caldy and Nottingham have moved the Cornish side up to sixth in Champ Rugby, while the visitors arrive at the foot of the 14-team division.
There are several changes to the home side’s starting line-up, several due to injury.
Harry Yates replaces Chester Ribbons in the centre, Ben Cambriani is selected on the wing in place of Arthur Relton, and fly-half Louie Sinclair is to make his first start for the Pirates following an injury suffered last week by Arwel Robson. One change in the forwards sees James French replace Alfie Petch at prop.
On the bench Zack Wimbush, who is dual-registered with Exeter Chiefs, will be keen to make hirst first appearance for the Cornish Pirates, as will Australian Angus Mawson who has recently signed for the club.
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s encounter, Cornish Pirates’ coach Joe Walsh has said:
“Firstly, getting our win on the road away to Nottingham last Friday provided a good level of satisfaction, and especially so because we returned home with five league points. Also, with three wins in a row, it gives us a good opportunity to fire again this weekend.
“Another victory is though anything but guaranteed, as Cambridge turned us over at their place last season, plus we know they’ll be carrying a bit of hurt from the last couple of rounds, which could make them difficult opponents.
“We know they have a good pack of forwards and there are some real threats in their backline, so for us it’s about focusing on ourselves and continuing our improvement.
“Our line-out, which is something we have worked on, has been especially pleasing, while our defence has also come on well, as has our kick game. With those strengths, and by continuing to add elsewhere where needed, it will help give us a sound all-round game.”
CORNISH PIRATES: 15 Iwan Price-Thomas, 14 Matty Ward, 13 Harry Yates, 12 Joe Elderkin, 11 Ben Cambriani, 10 Louie Sinclair, 9 Dan Hiscocks (capt); 1 Billy Young, 2 Morgan Nelson, 3 James French; 4 Charlie Rice, 5 Alfie Bell; 6 Josh King, 7 Luke Ratcliff, 8 Tomi Agbongbon. Replacements: 16 Matt Pritchard, 17 Alessandro Heaney, 18 Ollie Andrews, 19 Milo Hallam, 20 Barnaby Elderkin, 21 Orson James, 22 Angus Mawson, 23 Zack Wimbush.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.