JOE Hawkins says he’s ready to reignite his Test career with Wales after today confirming he will leave Exeter Chiefs at the end of the season to join the Scarlets.
After two seasons at Sandy Park, the 22-year-old will return to the Principality and the United Rugby Championship determined to win his place back in the national squad, where to date he has won 17 caps for his country.
The likelihood of the Swansea-born ace returning to his homeland has been rife in recent months. However, he has been part of a Chiefs side that have booked their place in this Sunday’s Premiership Rugby Cup final against Bath, where he is likely to feature as the Devonians target a third success in the competition.
Hawkins, who has made 34 appearances for the Chiefs, said: “My time at the club the last two years have been the most enjoyable of my career so far. I’ve made friends for life here and I’m really grateful to have had the chance to do so.
“Experiencing rugby and life outside of Wales for the first time is definitely the best decision I made for my personal development, and I know I am finishing my time here as a better player and person, which is credit to the environment at Exeter.
“I’m excited to head back home, get stuck into life at the Scarlets, and push on in my career.”
The return to Wales means Hawkins will have the chance to resurrect his Test career, which was put on hold because he did not meet the country’s 25-cap rule for those who choose to play outside of the regions.
Thanking Hawkins for his efforts, Chiefs’ director of rugby, Rob Baxter, said: “We’d like to thank Joe for all his hard work over the last couple of years.
“He’s been a great guy to have around the club. Even in times where he’s had limited opportunities, he’s always remained really positive and been a good influence upon the squad, who he is very popular amongst.
“He’s really thriving at the moment, getting some good game time and he’s been particularly impressive throughout the Premiership Rugby Cup knockout stages we’re currently in.
“We wish him all the best in his move back to Wales, hopefully that will lead to more international recognition for him. He goes with all our best wishes, and he’ll always be welcome at Sandy Park.”