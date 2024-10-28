THERE was frustration at Saltash RFC on Saturday as although the first team secured another five points in their quest for promotion to Counties One Western West, they were handed a home walkover by St Austell Seconds.
Despite this, the visitors did send up a number of players and the game was reduced to a friendly of 30 minutes each way and played under 'Game on Law' as the Saints had 33 players on the injury list.
The Ashes used the game as a training session to improve their set play and overall performance and ran out 83-0 winners.
Tries from winger Jay Moriarty (2), Ryan Cruickshanks, Ryan Rayner and Tom Rixon gave them a 33-0 lead before they added a further half century in the second half.
The second half try scorers were replacement wing Will Morton (3), Rixon, Danny Snook, Billy Dover and Moriarty, who helped himself to another brace to end with four for the day. Jack Pritchard slotted home nine of his 13 kicks at goal.
The second team’s Counties Three Cornwall clash with Camborne School of Mines was promoted to the main event and the hosts didn’t disappoint with a superb 45-7 success.
In ideal conditions for rugby, the large crowd was treated to a decent first half with the students testing the home defence regularly, before Saltash put on the afterburners after the break.
Saltash took the lead after 15 minutes following some neat handling through Jason Carroll and Nick Blake added the extra points.
School of Mines hit back five minutes later with a well-worked converted try. The game swung from one end to another before Fin Jones restored the home advantage just prior to half-time with a converted touch down (14-7).
The Ashes were gradually getting a grip on the game and went further ahead when Carroll broke through the visiting defence on 51 minutes for a converted try.
More tries soon followed from Alfie Libby (2), Ryan Thomas and Ryan Wilson with Blake kicking a total of five conversions.
Devon Bennett-Murray was making a welcome return to the Ashes and made a significant difference to the side but the whole team contributed to a well-earned victory against a Students team that never stopped trying to improve upon their score.
The Colts were also in action against their Brixham counterparts at the Chapel Field pitch and ran out 14-10 winners against their strong and robust visitors.