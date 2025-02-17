LAUNCESTON joint head coach Ian Goldsmith admitted Saturday’s 41-19 defeat by visiting Sidmouth was a ‘tough watch’ as they slipped to a fourth successive defeat in Regional One South West.
The All Blacks headed up to Barnstaple on January 25 knowing a win would keep them right in the race for the title, but a heavy defeat in North Devon has been followed by losses to Matson, Marlborough and now Sidmouth.
Launceston eased into a 7-0 lead after a strong start, but were soon second best to a Chiefs side that are establishing themselves quickly following promotion.
Reflecting on the afternoon, Goldsmith said: “It was a tough watch for the last 65 minutes and we’re very short on confidence at the moment.
“We’re in one of those spells where we do some good stuff followed by something quite stupid, and it’s costing us.
“We just seem to be digging ourselves a hole whether that’s through knock-ons or giving away unnecessary penalties and we’re making it really tricky for ourselves.
“I think we’ve conceded about 150 points in the last four games and only picked up one point in the process.
“Pre Barnstaple there was two or three points between the top three which we were part of, but now we’re 20 behind Brixham and well behind in Exmouth in third.”
Although injuries haven’t helped in recent weeks, Goldsmith knows there is no magic cure.
He continued: “All sides go through what we’re going through at the moment, but sometimes you’ve just got to get a win despite not playing well, and we’re not doing that.
“At the moment it seems like every time the opposition gets into our 22 they’re coming away with something.
“All we can do is work harder, there’s no other remedy for it, although we’re going to have a week off now and get away from each other and come back re-energised and refocused for the final part of the season.”
While key players Mitch Hawken and Cam Fogden have been amongst those out in recent weeks, Goldsmith knows the basics need addressing, adding: “On Saturday there were 10 knock-ons, four or five penalties for offside and three yellow-cards.
“When you’re down players you’ve got to be error-free, but we weren’t, and we need to stop sides getting back-to-back scores.”
But he did find some positives, saying: “Apart from Daniel (Goldsmith) who was voted man of the match for us, Oli Martin showed up well again at prop, Leion (Cole) was combative in the second row, while James Tucker at 13 and the two wingers were also decent.”
Launceston have four games to go in the league before a Papa Johns Trophy tie at Barnstaple on April 12.
Goldsmith concluded: “We’ve been going pretty much non-stop since the new year. When you’re winning each week it’s fine, but sometimes you need a little refresh and time away to get the love back.
“For the rest of the season it’s about making sure we try and cement fourth as even third is now looking like a real ask.
“We’ve got Royal Wootton Bassett away next Saturday (March 1) and then St Austell away, and they’re not going to be easy.
“We need to focus on what we’ve been doing well but make sure we improve ready for those games.”