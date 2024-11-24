LAUNCESTON joint head coach Ian Goldsmith admits the club are going into a ‘clutch period of games’ as the All Blacks prepare to return to Regional One South West action on Saturday with a Cornish derby against visiting St Austell (3pm).
The Polson Bridge outfit sit third in the standings with seven wins and two defeats so far, and are just four points behind leaders Exmouth who are two ahead of Barnstaple.
Launceston required a late Brandon Rowley double to see off Royal Wootton Bassett in their last outing, and Goldsmith admits he’s got mixed emotions about their start.
He said: “On one hand we’re in a better position, but by the same token lost two games where we’ve had the lead in both.
“We let Exmouth and Sidmouth in and then couldn’t wrestle the momentum back. But compared to 12 months ago we’re doing much better and also have a better quality of squad. And with the Castles towards the top of their league (Counties Three Cornwall), that’s a really good sign for the club.”
He continued: “If we hadn’t come out on top against Royal Wootton Bassett it would have been a horrible couple of weeks, but what Ryan (Westren) and I are happy about is that it’s given the players a gentle reminder the value of practice as we had to nail a couple of clutch set pieces at the end. It goes to show the value of practice and training at a high intensity so you can take that out onto the field on a Saturday.”
Launceston face Barnstaple away next weekend before heading to Exmouth in their final fixture before Christmas, but all eyes are on ensuring a third victory against the Saints since they came up.
Goldsmith said: “It was pleasing that St Austell stayed up last season and it seems they’ve taken some more steps forward this year.
“They’ve certainly got plenty of threats, particularly in the backs, and we also know that their lineout usually works very well. But we also have some players back and available so it’s up to us to take it to them, particularly at scrum time and ensure we have our noses in front come the end.”
Goldsmith feels one key area could prove significant.
He said: “The battle between the two scrum-halfs – George Hillson and Matt Shepherd – should be wonderful to watch. Both are fantastic players and are two sharp operators in both feet and mind, and will go along way to deciding who wins the game.”
If Launceston do take victory it could lead to some pre-Christmas crackers.
Goldsmith said: “It’s a clutch period of time for the players and we’ll see where we are after the Exmouth game on December 21, but hopefully we’ll still be in the mix.
“As I said earlier, we’re hoping that what happened against Royal Wootton Bassett will sharpen the mind, but we shall see.”
Launceston are set to welcome back prop Charlie Short and winger Ollie Bebbington from a suspension and travelling respectively, while flanker Lloyd Duke and full-back Jose Luis Juarez could also return from injury.
Goldsmith said: “We’re going into the game in a better position as the last three or four games have properly tested our squad depth.
“It can only be good news for us that we’ve got players back from injury, suspension and travelling, so it means everyone’s got to be at it in training and during games.”
A bumper crowd is expected at Polson – helped by a significant number heading up the A30 – and Goldsmith expects an entertaining contest.
He said: “The crowds so far this season have been good and it’ll be great if the two clubs in Cornwall just below Camborne and Redruth can put on a really good show.”