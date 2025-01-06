LAUNCESTON joint head coach Ian Goldsmith admitted the Cornishmen looked ‘rusty’ as they began their 2025 with a workmanlike victory over Ivybridge at a cold and wet Polson Bridge on Saturday.
The All Blacks ran out 38-7 winners which included a hat-trick from Cam Fogden on his 50th appearance plus tries from Ollie Bebbington, Brandon Rowley and George Hillson, the latter who added four conversions.
Goldsmith said: “The result was better than the performance that’s for sure.
“We were very ill-disciplined but in some ways it was the perfect game for us at this time of year after the Christmas break.
“Ivybridge are obviously struggling and had four guys pull out between Thursday and kick-off.
“But to be fair to them they put some heat on us and made us defend really well which was the most pleasing aspect as that’s something you can’t replicate really in training, defending on your line for periods of time.
“But the most frustrating thing for us was was 18 penalties and ten turnovers in total in the second half which gave them plenty of field position and possession.
“We looked rusty and looked like we hadn’t trained a lot which was true.
“We were unable to train on Tuesday due to the weather so we only had one session since the Exmouth game.”
Launceston are up to third, three points behind Barnstaple who they visit on January 25, but Goldsmith knows they need to improve.
He continued: “I think that Barnstaple result probably helps us as not only did we move up a place, it got us a point closer.
“But it only helps if we back it up on Saturday which is the first of four really tough games coming up as we then have Lydney at home followed by away trips to Barnstaple and Matson.
“We need to be more disciplined when we’re on the back foot as there were six penalties for offside, but we also need to keep the ball better which seems to be a bit of a recurring mantra.”
However there were positives to take including the return of captain Tom Sandercock.
He said: “It was good to have Grav (Tom Sandercock) back, he stood up really well in defence.
“Mitch (Hawken) and Daniel (Goldsmith) were good in the forwards as was Seb Cox. And it was also great to have Charlie Short back as well, he was really good in his 20 minutes or so.”
Goldsmith also praised Fogden who is regarded as one of the best players in the league.
He said: “Not only is Cam a quality player, he’s a great bloke as well and fits in really well at the club.
“If we didn’t have him on Saturday we’d certainly have been lacking a bit of punch and thrust that’s for sure.”
Launceston make their first ever trip to promoted Marlborough on Saturday (2.30pm) and Goldsmith expects a tough test.
He said: “We know the Pacific Islanders of Marlborough will want to put their unique style on things.
“They’ll look to carry hard, line up the big shots in defence and offload and keep the ball alive as much as possible when in attack.
“We need to keep a really high tempo and look after the ball better. If we can string together multiple phases we can take advantage of their ill-discipline as they seem to give away a lot of penalties.”
Goldsmith is hopeful of minimal changes, but there could be some good news with Argentinian Jose Luis Juarez in contention to return from injury.
He added: “Jose could also be on the bench. There’s no doubt we’ve missed him and Grav, but that’s what happens in this league when you take away two of your better players. Ben Bryant is back at uni so we’ll see if he can play or not, but we should be similar!”