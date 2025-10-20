By Barry Mumford at Lux Park
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL (SATURDAY) Liskeard-Looe 31 St Just 19
THE Lions continued their superb start to the season with a five-try victory over St Just at Lux Park.
Liskeard, who had seen off Wadebridge Camels Seconds 38-7 away from home seven days earlier, welcomed back Greg Gillbard and Kieran Underhill at inside-centre and the right-wing respectively, while there was a debut off the bench for front-rower Max Dennison who recently joined the squad.
The first try arrived in the 10th minute as a fine jinking run from Gillbard ended with him dotting down for a score he then converted.
Five minutes later St Just hit back, after several attempts, crossing for a converted try to level the score.
At this point the hosts lost centre Jim Naita and with no backs replacement, No.8 Andy Rowe went into the centre.
This caused a reshuffle in the pack with Will Gouge slipping across to the base of the scrum with Ben Palmer coming on at flanker,
Liskeard immediately hit back with another individual effort by Gillbard, with the extras again being added by himself to go back in front at 14-7.
But almost on half-time the visitors scored an unconverted try to make it 14-12 at the whistle.
It had been a close half with both sides showing attacking flair and stout defence.
In the 45th minute St Just went down to 14 players after a red card had been shown.
Then on 54 minutes, following a scrum on the clubhouse side of the field, the referee signalled a scrum penalty allowing the advantage to the Lions and the ball was sent to the backs where full-back Mike McCarthy, coming on a good angle, raced in for his first try in nearly three years.
Gillbard couldn’t add the extras but Liskeard had a seven-point cushion, which was added to on the hour.
From a home scrum 12 metres from the Tigers try line, a tremendous shove was put in by the Liskeard pack driving the visitors back for lock Yestin Hutchings to touch down for a try that was converted by Gillbard to make the score 26-12.
In the seventieth minute Adam Dack who had come on for the injured Gouge, ran in for an unconverted try, following good work by debutant Dennison.
However the scoring was finished as the Tigers scored a converted try in stoppage time to make the final score 31-19.
View from the touchline was after a nervy start, the Lions managed to get their game working in the second half for a good win and another five points.
Post match, Will Hoskin was presented with man-of-the-match award by Liskeard-Looe president Chris Hocking.
Liskeard have this Saturday off before taking on neighbours Lankelly-Fowey in a friendly away from home on November 1 (2.30pm).
The next league match is on November 8 when the Lions welcome second-placed Falmouth who are one place and point ahead of the East Cornwall side in the table.
LISKEARD-LOOE: Mike McCarthy, Kieran Underhill, Jim Naita, Greg Gillbard, Josh Husband, James Noel-Johnson, Jay Mason; TJ Hicks, Archie Doidge (capt), Jack Wilton; Billy Warner, Yestin Hutchings; Will Gouge, Will Hoskin, Andy Rowe. Replacements: Mitch Arum, Ben Palmer, Adam Dack, Max Dennison.
Tries: Gillbard (2), McCarthy, Hutchings, Dack; Convs: Gillbard (3); Pens: N/A.
Lions’ man-of-the-match: Will Hoskin.
