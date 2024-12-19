THE Cornish Pirates have been dealt an untimely blow with news that flanker Will Gibson is to leave the club at the end of December.
The 25-year-old, who has played 78 times for the Championship side since joining in 2021, is moving to Australia.
The former Exeter Chiefs academy player is set to play for Sydney University in Australia’s Shute Shield.
One man sad to see him depart the Mennaye Field is joint-head coach, Alan Paver, who said: “Will considers it the right time to enjoy a life experience alongside his partner Tara, and it is something he has planned.
“For Will it’s a great opportunity for someone who was very talented and possessed incredible energy when he arrived at the club. He’s been a good jackaler, with a bit of a Dave Ward about him, and he is someone who possesses a real sense of the game and how to win ball back.
“Losing John (Stevens) and Al (Alex Everett) to injury early in the season were blows, but Will has certainly stepped up, as he always does, both on and off the field. He has been outstanding and will be missed, but we’ll be watching him and, if he does return, we’ll pull him back in quickly.”
Gibson is set for a final home outing in Pirates colours this Sunday when the Cornish club play host to Doncaster Knights (2.30pm).
No doubt Paver and fellow head coach Gavin Cattle will be looking for more of the same from their players who, last weekend, pulled off the result of the season so far, toppling previously unbeaten Coventry 46-14.
That victory – their fourth in eight starts – lifted them to sixth in the table, whilst Coventry’s loss saw Ealing Trailfinders replace them at the top of the table heading into the festive period.