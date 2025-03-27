CHILDREN in need across Cornwall are set to benefit from the fundraising efforts of the Bolingey Barbarians.
Taking their collecting buckets to the Mennaye Field, home to the Cornish Pirates, they helped to raise almost £700 from supporters attending the recent Championship clash against London Scottish.
Speaking on behalf of Bolingey Barbarians, Roger Mead BEM, said: “Once again, thank you to all at the Pirates for letting us make a collection at the match. £691-06 is indeed a magnificent sum and will help make such a difference to so many children in Cornwall.”
The Bolingey Barbarians were formed in March 1993 following an ad-hoc match that had been played between the Bolingey Inn and Perranporth RFC to raise money for children’s charities.
As the match had been so successful, it was agreed to form a club and register them with Cornwall RFU. Players can only be invited to play for the club and are mainly selected from Cornish clubs.
All their fixtures are played at Perranporth RFC, except for ‘away day’ invitations, usually celebrating anniversary landmarks of Cornish clubs. For the first few seasons, fixtures were made with senior, junior, and veteran teams. With the advent of the league system player availability became more difficult and the club is now exclusively veteran.
Around five to six matches per season are played, and from these matches money is raised to donate to the less fortunate children in Cornwall. To date the incredible sum of over £171,000 has helped benefit more than 90 worthy causes.