FORMER Launceston fly-half Billy Searle has signed for French Top 14 giants Toulouse ahead of the upcoming season.
With the World Cup due to take place in France in October and November, Searle has been brought in on an initial short-term deal to replace Romain Ntamack who is set to be the first choice ten for the hosts during the tournament.
Searle, who comes from Okehampton and plays Devon League Cricket for Bridestowe where he has made several appearances already this summer, has had spells at Plymouth Albion, Bristol, Wasps and Worcester Warriors before joining Bath on a short-term deal towards the end of last season.
The 27-year-old made over 20 appearances for Launceston back in the 2014/15 season in National League Two South before moving on to Albion.