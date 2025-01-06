Joint head coaches Ian Goldsmith and Ryan Westren gave a first start for the club for flanker Seb Cox in the absence of Pete Bebbington who is going to New Zealand for a month, while in the backs, skipper Tom Sandercock returned at fly-half after missing the last five matches after breaking a finger against Matson. Back-rower Tyler Westlake was on the bench for the first time having impressed in his debut campaign in men’s rugby.