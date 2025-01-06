REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST
Launceston 38 Ivybridge 7
CAM Fogden notched a hat-trick on his 50th appearance as Launceston moved to within three points of leaders Barnstaple on Saturday following a comfortable 38-7 victory over strugglers Ivybridge.
The All Blacks were looking to build on their superb victory at fellow high-flyers Exmouth just before Christmas, and although they were far from their best, still had more than enough to get the job done.
Joint head coaches Ian Goldsmith and Ryan Westren gave a first start for the club for flanker Seb Cox in the absence of Pete Bebbington who is going to New Zealand for a month, while in the backs, skipper Tom Sandercock returned at fly-half after missing the last five matches after breaking a finger against Matson. Back-rower Tyler Westlake was on the bench for the first time having impressed in his debut campaign in men’s rugby.
Fogden was given the honour of leading the CABS out and after an even start gave the hosts an 11th minute lead.
After a lineout was won and Ollie Bebbington was tackled just short following a quick break, Fogden was on hand to finish off a maul. Scrum-half George Hillson added the extras.
Launceston were starting to use their extra power to create many opportunities for themselves, taking advantage of the visitors' inexperience.
They were rewarded on the half hour as Fogden got his second, out running and side stepping players before dotting the ball down over the line. Hillson them kicked the conversion to make the score 14-0.
Three minutes later, Bebbington chipped the ball over the visitors, sprinted past them all, and dived on it over the line, scoring an incredible try.
Although the conversion was missed it took just two minutes for the bonus point as Fogden crowned his big day with another fine break to score. Hillson slotted his third kick for a 26-0 half-time lead.
Launceston then had a poor start to the half as they conceded six penalties inside nine minutes, which included a yellow card for full-back James Tucker and a penalty try from the Devonians.
But as all good sides do Launceston responded and following a five-metre lineout, number eight Brandon Rowley leapt over the line.
With a 400-plus crowd to keep entertained in the tough conditions, prop Charlie Short was introduced on his return from injury for the final 20 minutes and made a big impact.
On 64 minutes a superb individual try from Hillson which saw him pick the ball up on halfway before weaving his way to the line rounded off the scoring.
Zerran Hammond and Tyler Westlake were introduced off the bench as the rain worsened, and to sum up the hosts’ second half performance which saw them conceded 18 penalties and 10 turnovers, Hillson was sin-binned near his own line as Ivybridge hunted for more points.
With Barnstaple beating Exmouth in the battle of the top two, Launceston moved up third before Saturday’s trip to Marlborough in Wiltshire.
LAUNCESTON: James Tucker, Ben Bryant, Billy Martin, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington, Tom Sandercock (capt), George Hillson; Oli Martin, Levent Bulut, Mitch Hawken, Dan Goldsmith, Leion Cole, Tom Bottoms, Seb Cox, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Charlie Short, Tyler Westlake, Zerran Hammond.
Tries: Fogden (3), Bebbington, Rowley, Hillson; Convs: Hillson (4); Pens: N/A.
Launceston man of the match: Cam Fogden.