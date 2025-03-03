EXETER Chiefs proved too powerful for Sale Sharks as they powered their way into the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals with a dominant performance at Sandy Park.
In a display as rich and smooth as Devonshire cream itself, the Chiefs showcased their attacking prowess and defensive resilience, brushing aside their opponents to book their place in the final four.
With a blend of youthful energy and seasoned experience, the Chiefs dictated the tempo from start to finish, leaving the Sharks toothless in their pursuit of inflicting a tell wound on Exeter’s up-and-down season to date.
Tom Wyatt and Paul Brown-Bampoe both bagged a brace apiece for the hosts, whilst there were further touchdowns for Greg Fisilau, Jacques Vermeulen and Josh Hodge, the latter of whom slotted six conversions and a penalty.
Sale mustered little in terms of a response, Aaron Reed and Tumy Onasanya grabbed a converted try each, but that was scant consolation as they trucked their way back up the road to Manchester.
Keen to bounce back after an abject display against Gloucester last time out, the Chiefs could not have wished for a better response.
“With the utmost respect to Sale, their players, their staff, the club, it didn’t matter who we were playing this week, that performance was generated from how we performed last time out,” said Chiefs’ assistant forwards coach, Ross McMillan.
“That wasn’t a Chiefs performance and afterwards we were brutally honest with ourselves, both as players and coaches, because it wasn’t right. Today, it had to look different, it had to feel different, because there are people here paying their hard-earned money to come and watch us. We had to give them something to cheer about.”
For the Chiefs, chasing a third Premiership Rugby Cup, it’s Ealing Trailfinders next up this Saturday at Sandy Park (12.15pm).