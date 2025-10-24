THE Cornish Pirates travel to London Scottish tomorrow afternoon looking to record a first win of the season in Champ Rugby (3pm).
The Cornishmen head to the Richmond Athletic ground with two narrow losses and a draw behind them, and will be fully focused and keen to record their first win in the campaign.
As for selection, there is just a single change in their starting XV from the one that ran out against Doncaster Knights last weekend.
Fit again Joe Elderkin returns in the centre to partner Chester Ribbons, with Harry Yates taking a seat on the bench.
Skipper Alex Everett and lock Matt Cannon are again missing.
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s encounter, Cornish Pirates’ coach Joe Walsh said:
“We have prepared for a really important contest this week, and one when we mustn’t take the foot off the gas, because London Scottish will offer a lot of threats.
“There was a feeling that we improved in what was an arm wrestle of a draw against Doncaster Knights last weekend (15-15), though ultimately playing without the full accuracy sought to achieve the desired result. At the end we reflected that it was a fair result on the day.
“As for London Scottish, they will clearly be buoyant after their 38-15 first win of the season away to Cambridge on Saturday, and we know from our loss away to them last season that we’ll need our energy to be there this weekend. If so, and we can apply ourselves physically and seize some of those critical moments going forward, then it’ll help our cause.”
CORNISH PIRATES: Iwan Price-Thomas, Arthur Relton, Chester Ribbons, Joe Elderkin, Ben Cambriani, Arwel Robson, Dan Hiscocks (captain); Billy Young, Morgan Nelson, Alfie Petch; Alfie Bell, Josh King; Rory Suttor, Jack Forsythe, Tomiwa Agbongbon. Replacements: Sol Moody, Alessandro Heaney, James French, Milo Hallam, Luke Ratcliff, Will Rigelsford, Louie Sinclair, Harry Yates.
