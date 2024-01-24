THE draws for the 2023/24 Papa Johns Community Cup have been announced.
The competition was started last year in a bid to bring some exciting, knockout rugby to the end of the season.
However, the tournament was blighted by clubs failing to fulfil fixtures, many citing a lack of preparation time.
The RFU have announced a similar format with clubs facing sides from their own level.
St Austell have been placed in Pool Four of the Regional One Shield along with Maidenhead, Matson and Bournemouth.
As last year there are four teams per pool.
St Austell start with a trip to Matson on April 13, followed by a home game against Maidenhead seven days later, and then away to Bournemouth on April 27.
Below Regional One level, competitions will be played in a knockout format.
In Regional Two South Plate, Wadebridge Camels will be at home to Truro, with the winners away to Wellington or Cullompton, and in Counties One South Plate, Pirates Amateurs play host to St Ives, with a trip to Dorchester or Kingsbridge next up.
Bude take on fellow Counties One Western West rivals Falmouth at home in the Counties One South Shield, with the winners at home to Penryn.
In Counties Two Championship, Saltash are away to Warminster, and if they win that they face a visit to Bream or Gordon League.
In Counties Two South Plate, Perranporth cross the border to play South Molton, with the winners at home to Wells or Old Elizabethans.
In Counties Two South Shield, St Just host Newquay, and Honiton entertain Bodmin, with the winners of each tie facing each other in the next round.
In Counties Three South Plate, the winners of St Agnes v Roseland are at home to the Totnes v Lankelly-Fowey victors in the next round.