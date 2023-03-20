CORNWALL came up just short in their opening Under-20 County Championship game against Devon, despite outscoring the hosts on the try front 5-4, as they went down 35-29 at Brickfields, writes Bill Hooper.
The win also saw the Brunel Cup wrested from Duchy hands, with Cornwall having been inaugural winners last season at Camborne.
Winger Lachlan Surridge went over for Cornwall’s fifth try to put them 29-25 in front, but the lead proved shortlived as Devon prop Harvey Courtis powered over from short range for their fourth try.
Giles Clarke added the conversion and then a final penalty near the end to confirm Devon’s win.
Cornwall will look to re-group against Gloucestershire at Camborne, on Sunday, April 9.
Cornwall Under-20s (Falmouth unless stated): H Penhallurick, L Bostock (Truro), J Pascoe (Truro, cape), J Stanlake (St. Austell), L Surridge (Camborne), N Dart (Camborne), B Rosevear; M Cardwell (Pirate Ams) M Pritchard, M Boothby (St. Austell), J Maunder (St. Austell), W Perkin (St. Ives), G Blacklock (Newquay Hornets), F Trewin (Penryn), J Peck. Replacements: W Eddy (Pirate Ams), A Williams (Penryn), A Harris (St. Just), R O’Regan, J Statton (Launceston), J Walker, F Deavin.
Cornwall scores: Tries – Rosevear 6, Bostock 41, Surridge 48, 67, Pascoe 54, Cons – Dart 7, 55.
See this week's Cornish Times for a full report.