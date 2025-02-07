THE odds are against Launceston when they visit Marlborough tomorrow in their rearranged Regional One South West clash in Wiltshire (2.30pm).
The All Blacks visit with their promotion hopes all but gone, and will face a stern examination of their temperament and ticker against a side packed with talent from the South Sea Islands who love nothing more than the physical nature of the sport.
With the fixture being a rearranged game, Launceston are missing a number of players, albeit mainly due to injury, and make four changes from the side comfortably beaten at Matson last Saturday in terms of personnel and position.
In the pack, Oli Martin comes in at prop and lines up alongside hooker Levent Bulut and Alex Bartlett, while flanker Lloyd Duke is missing with his place going to Dom Ellery.
Regular prop Charlie Short has to fill in at No.8 with Brandon Rowley moving to inside-centre to partner Billy Martin.
Skipper Tom Sandercock is on holiday, while influential centre Cam Fogden is again injured.
Winger Ollie Bebbington has failed to recover having been forced off at Matson last weekend, with his place going to the available-again Ben Bryant.
On the bench there’s a second call-up for flanker Tyler Westlake in his first season of men’s rugby, while Mitch Acres, who dotted down in the pre-Christmas victory at Exmouth, is also fit again.
LAUNCESTON: Jose Luis Juarez; Zerran Hammond, Billy Martin, Brandon Rowley (capt), Ben Bryant; James Tucker, George Hillson; Oli Martin, Levent Bulut, Alex Bartlett; Dan Goldsmith, Seb Cox; Dom Ellery, Charlie Short. Replacements: Tyler Westlake, Jamie Chapman, Mitch Acres.