LAUNCESTON joint head coach Ian Goldsmith admitted his side ‘played into their hands’ as they were beaten 40-29 at Marlborough on Saturday in Regional One South West.
The All Blacks headed up to Wiltshire for a rearranged fixture without six first choice players and despite plenty of promising spells, found themselves 40-8 down eight minutes into the second half.
Second half tries from Ben Bryant, Jose Luis Juarez and Levent Bulut ensured a bonus point, but it was Marlborough’s day in their quest to avoid the drop.
Reflecting on the afternoon, Goldsmith said: “The most frustrating thing was we played into their hands and gifting them lots of turnover ball and unstructured play opportunities, which is exactly what they feed off.
“When we kept to our structures, patterns and systems we looked comfortable and very threatening, but as soon as we didn’t they came alive and caused us a whole heap of problems.”
On a foggy afternoon at The Common, it was Launceston’s much-changed side that started the brighter against a side packed with players from the South Sea Islands.
Time and again the Cornishmen, who saw lock Leion Cole make his 50th appearance for the club, made yards and enjoyed plenty of possession, but conceded first on 15 minutes as inside-centre Paula Mahe broke through to score.
Within three minutes Launceston levelled as number eight Charlie Short, usually a prop, showed far too much strength for the home defence and dotted down.
They then went in front on 26 minutes as scrum-half George Hillson slotted over a simple penalty in front of the posts.
The visitors then pressed the self-destruct button as Marlborough scored three times in just seven minutes.
First, number eight Dom Rokomaqisa ran in from near halfway on 31 minutes following a poor kick, before soon after they secured a loose ball which ended with scrum-half Manatu Leleifi doing the rest.
Flanker Chris Diamond then went over with outside-centre James Adams knocking over his third conversion in no time.
The CABs needed a response, but within eight minutes of the restart it was game over.
Diamond added a second when a poor kick from James Tucker barely got the ball out of the 22, and after several phases he dotted down near the posts. Adams added the kick for 33-8.
Marlborough scored their sixth and final try five minutes later as winger Akariva Seruvatu went over in the corner with Grant slotting his fifth successful conversion.
With the game now gone the visitors were playing for pride, and to their credit they responded.
Winger Ben Bryant was the first to get over the line on 61 minutes, which was added to by the first of three successful Hillson kicks.
Jose Luis Juarez grabbed his first try since returning from injury 14 minutes from time when he broke through from close range, while the bonus point was secured on 72 minutes when hooker Levent Bulut got the final touch to a driving maul.
Launceston welcome mid-table Sidmouth on Saturday (3pm).
LAUNCESTON: Jose Luis Juarez, Zerran Hammond, Billy Martin, Brandon Rowley (capt), Ben Bryant, James Tucker, George Hillson; Oli Martin, Levent Bulut, Alex Bartlett, Dan Goldsmith, Leion Cole, Seb Cox, Dom Ellery, Charlie Short. Replacements: Tyler Westlake, Jamie Chapman, Mitch Acres.
Tries: Short, Bryant, Juarez, Bulut; Convs: Hillson (3); Pens: Hillson.
Launceston man of the match: Charlie Short.