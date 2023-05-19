CORNWALL'S selectors have named the side to face Kent in the Bill Beaumont Cup Division One South group decider at Camborne tomorrow (2pm).
With Camborne’s Jack Kessell ruled out of the rest of the competition due to injury, the selectors have turned to former Cornish Pirates star Nicolas De Battista. The Argentinean makes his Cornwall debut at centre alongside Duncan Tout.
Sam Parsons reverts to the wing.
In the pack, Edd Pascoe returns having been part of the Royal Navy side that defeated The Army last Saturday at Twickenham.
Jordan Nicholls reverts to the bench, as does Richard Brown, with Ben Priddey starting at hooker. Craig Williams also returns to the bench at the expense of Declan Prowse. Jack King is omitted due to the return of Pascoe.
The Kent side has not yet been announced, however, in their previous games they have been drawn principally from Blackheath, Canterbury, Westcombe Park and Tonbridge Juddians. With all to play for they will not travel to Camborne lacking ambition.
Cornwall: Matt Shepherd (St Austell), Sam Parsons (St Austell), Duncan Tout (Tonbridge Juddians), Nicolas De Battista (Camborne), Konnor Ewudzi (St Austell), Fraser Honey (Redruth, capt), Mike Austin (Cinderford); Luke Barnes (Redruth),Ben Priddey (Camborne), Jess Tompsett (Redruth), Jack Heazelton (Camborne), Ben Hilton (Barnstaple), Edd Pascoe, Sam Stevens, Ben Fox (all Redruth).
Replacements: Tommy-Lee Southworth (Camborne), Richard Brown, Craig Williams (both Redruth), Freddie Stevenson (Bude), Jordan Nicholls (Camborne), Josh Semmens (Pirates Ams), Lewis Thomas (Redruth).