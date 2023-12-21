NATHAN Cullen has signed a new contract with Cornwall RLFC, keeping him at the Memorial Ground for the 2024 campaign.
The 21-year-old missed just two games in 2023 as Cornwall recorded five league wins and narrowly missed out on the play-offs, in just the club’s second season in existence. Cullen came through the academy ranks at Super League outfit Hull Kingston Rovers and he scored three tries last term.
All of his four pointers came in a winning cause for Cornwall against London Skolars – both home and away – and the remarkable 40-38 win over North Wales Crusaders in late July.
“I really enjoyed the dynamic we had in the squad last year,” Cullen told cornwallrlfc.co.uk. “I had a bit of a taste of what Cornwall is all about as a club the year before when I was still at (Hull) KR.
““Being on loan you are just in and out so signing permanently for Cornwall was a bit of a step into the unknown for me but everything has worked out brilliantly. But last year was just a stepping stone in my career as I have more to offer. I can’t wait to see the club move on again next year and I am really looking forward to it.”
Cornwall head coach Mike Abbott said: “It was a big step-up for Nathan last year from playing a few games on loan for us and in Hull KR’s reserves, to then playing week in, week out in League One.
“He took that challenge head on and because he came from a Super League side, he was almost seen as one of our leaders because of that rugby league background. He stood up and at times, perhaps played when he shouldn’t of because of injury.
“You have to remember that he is only 21 and I feel that there is lots more to see from Nathan Cullen in a Cornwall shirt.”