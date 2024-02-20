CORNWALL Under-20s’ game with a Cornwall Clubs XV at St Austell’s Tregorrick Park tomorrow night has been called off.
After recent heavy rain, and a yellow weather warning for the weather tomorrow, an early decision has been made to postpone the fixture.
Cornwall had picked the following team.
Cornwall U20s: Harvey Penhallurick (Falmouth, vice-capt), Ayden Earnshaw (Penryn), Ben Roskilly (Penryn), Alfie Hammersley (Falmouth), Jack Keogh (St Just), Harry Walsh-Newton (Falmouth), James Marsden (St Ives), Rowan Lawrence (Falmouth), Pete Harris (St Austell), Angus Williams (Penryn), Charlie Knight (Saltash), Will Perkin (St Ives, capt), Finn Lister (Penryn), Dom Ellery (Newquay Hornets), Jowan Peck (Falmouth). Replacements: Dan Pope (Camborne School of Mines), Alex Watkins (Camborne School of Mines), Kane Ikete (Camborne School of Mines), George Oakley (St Austell), Giddy Blacklock (Falmouth), Will Symons (Wadebridge Camels), Ieuan Evans (Wadebridge Camels), Tom Hollyman (Saltash), Amori Matanatabu (Helston), Max Jenkin (Hayle).