Cornwall RFU chairman Dave Saunter said: “This will be the last home game for some of these guys in an U20 shirt and I know they will want to go out in style. 12 of the 22 that faced Gloucestershire will not be eligible for next season’s competition. However, that means 10 guys will carry forward a massive amount of experience next season. A big thank you to the coaches, medics, and backroom staff for all the effort and time they put into developing these players for not only the county but their home clubs as well.”