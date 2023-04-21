CORNWALL Under-20s' County Championship home campaign continues with their third fixture in the Jason Leonard Cup, writes Bill Hooper.
The team host Somerset U20’s in the final pool game of this year’s competition on Sunday at Camborne RFC (2pm).
Cornwall narrowly lost their first game away to Devon 35-29 but came away with two losing bonus points.
Their second match saw Cornwall earn maximum points with a 38-28 victory over Gloucestershire whilst denying them a losing bonus point.
Cornwall have been forced to make two changes in the back row due to injuries, and of course the County finals, colts finals and Papa Johns Cup games all taking place on the Saturday prior to the match.
The team sees skipper Joss Pascoe switch back from fly-half to outside centre, with Nat Dart returning at fly-half.
In the pack, there are enforced changes in the back row. Wes Eddy comes in for the injured Gideon Blacklock, whilst Ben Jones, who came off the bench against Gloucestershire, starts for another injured player Freddy Trewin.
Coach Rich Kevern said: “We know Somerset have lost their first two games; we must not be complacent as they will be fighting all the way to avenge those defeats.
“We put in a far better performance against Gloucestershire but there are still many areas where we need to tighten up and improve our game management.
“It is all to play for in this next round with Devon, Gloucestershire and Cornwall all in contention to top the pool and earn a quarter-final place”.
Entry on the day will be £5, which includes a programme, with U16 gaining free admission.
Cornwall captain Joss Pascoe said: “After the Devon game we came away and did a lot of soul searching, licked our wounds and needed to put in a performance against Gloucestershire.
“I’m proud to say the boys did just that and stood up to a very physical team and came out on top.
“We now not only have to match but improve that performance to give us every chance of progressing in this year’s competition.
“I know how the guys have trained, and what they are capable of, and we need that performance on Sunday.”
This season’s competition has changed and only the pool winners go through to the quarterfinals. The winner of Cornwall’s group will travel to play Dorset and Wilts at a venue yet to be confirmed on Sunday, May 7.
Cornwall RFU chairman Dave Saunter said: “This will be the last home game for some of these guys in an U20 shirt and I know they will want to go out in style. 12 of the 22 that faced Gloucestershire will not be eligible for next season’s competition. However, that means 10 guys will carry forward a massive amount of experience next season. A big thank you to the coaches, medics, and backroom staff for all the effort and time they put into developing these players for not only the county but their home clubs as well.”
Cornwall U20: H Penhallurick (Falmouth), L Bostock, J Pascoe (both Truro,Capt) J Stanlake (St Austell), L Surridge, N Dart (both Camborne), J Walker (Falmouth); M Cardwell (Pirates Ams), M Pritchard (Falmouth), M Boothby, J Maunder (both St Austell), W Perkin (St. Ives), W Eddy (Pirates Ams), B Jones (Perranporth), C Triggs (Truro). Replacements: P Harris (St Austell), A Harris (St. Just), R Lawrence, J Peck, B Rosevear, F Deavin (all Falmouth), J Statton (Launceston).