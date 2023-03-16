CORNWALL retained the Tamar Cup by thrashing Devon 45-0 at a wet and windy Tregorrick Park last night.
St Austell's Matt Shepherd was the star of the show as the Duchy skipper scored a hat-trick of tries.
Cornwall only led 12-0 at the break in the first meeting between the two sides since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they ran away with it in the second period.
Shepherd got two tries and a conversion in the first half, and further scores followed after the break from Aaron Simmonds, Liam Jolly, Shepherd with his hat-trick score, Danny Tyrrell and Jordan Nicholls, with Shepherd adding four more conversions for a personal 25-point haul.